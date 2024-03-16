It's time for us to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this College Basketball Conference Championship weekend as we head to the Mountain West. The New Mexico Lobos (25-9, 10-8 Mountain West) will take on the defending champion San Diego State Aztecs (24-9, 11-7 Mountain West). Check out our College Basketball odds series for our New Mexico-San Diego State prediction and pick.
The New Mexico Lobos find themselves in the championship game following impressive wins over Air Force, Boise State, and Colorado State in their last game. They're in the final game as a six-seed for the tournament and they lead wire-to-wire against Colorado State – look for them to continue finding unlikely wins during the Big Dance.
The San Diego State Aztecs are back in the conference championship after beating UNLV in a close game and blowing out Utah State during the following one. Their 16-point win over Utah State has them primed and ready to come into this final game as slight favorites on the betting lines.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-San Diego State Odds
New Mexico: +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +106
San Diego State: -1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -128
Over: 142.5 (-115)
Under: 142.5 (-105)
How to Watch New Mexico vs. San Diego State
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT
TV: CBS
Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win
New Mexico had a great first half against Colorado State and went into the locker room with a six-point lead. They held the Rams scoreless through the final six minutes of the first half and their defense really stepped up to the occasion by causing 14 turnovers for their opponents. New Mexico was also the stronger team on the low blocks with JT Toppin and Nelly Junior Joseph finding easy looks in the paint. If they can continue hammering the ball inside like last game, they should cause some issues for the Aztecs.
To win this game, New Mexico will once again have to see their three-point shooting fall down in this one. Their ability to kick the ball out and hit open threes was a big reason they were able to pull away from Colorado State last time out. They'll also be dealing with a much more talented team in the interior, so staying disciplined in the paint and not drawing fouls will be crucial for them all game.
Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win
San Diego State has been continuing their dominance over the conference and they come in as one-basket favorites to win the whole thing again. They were only favored by five points over the ranked Utah State Aggies, but their aggressive defense and quick-scoring offense helped them pull away from a tie-game in the final 14 minutes. Jaedon LeDee had another 22 points in the win and could have cemented himself as the Mountain West Player of the Year with his showing.
Jaedon LeDee could stand to have another big game here if he's able to get the New Mexico bigs into some foul trouble. His ability to get to the paint and draw fouls has been a strong point all year and they already own an 18-point win over this New Mexico team. The Aztecs have also been hot from three and have shot at least 36% in their last two games – look for them to continue attacking from beyond the arc as they work the paint with their team leader in LeDee.
Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick
Considering how the first meeting went between these two teams during the 88-70 win for the Aztecs, it's very surprising to see the betting lines so close for this one. Clearly, odds makers are putting a ton of stock in New Mexico's last few games during this tournament run. They've managed to shoot much better from three and have had a ton of success in the paint, but they'll still need to fight hard and out-rebound SDSU if they want a chance here.
San Diego State, on the other hand, should feel confident in their chances here having already beat this team. Jaedon LeDee will be the big difference maker for them and his size inside should be able to get him some free looks from the charity stripe. Look for his teammates to be waiting along the perimeters as they wait for the kick-out for three.
For our prediction, we like the San Diego State Aztecs to get the win here and win another Mountain West Championship. I don't expect this to be a close game and we should have a similar outing to when these two teams first met during the season.
Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State Aztecs -1.5 (-120)