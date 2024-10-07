The fashion of the 1990's is making a major comeback during the 2020's and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bigger style icon throughout the decade than Tennis legend Andre Agassi. The eight-time Grand Slam winner was ahead of his time in terms of wearing bright colors and the newest in Nike footwear technology. Come 2025, we'll see his classic Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 sneakers make a long-awaited return.

First released in 1990, the Nike Air Tech Challenge was designed by Nike/Air Jordan sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield. The revolutionary design combined Nike Air technology along with a high-top ankle to ensure stability. Intended to be worn on the tennis court, Nike found the perfect suitor in Andre Agassi, matching his already eclectic style with the newly engineered creations.

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 has seen a number of previous releases throughout the years and remains one of Nike's most popular signature lines to-date. Celebrating the 35th anniversary of when the shoes first debuted, Nike and Agassi renew their partnership and plan to bring back the classic “Racer Pink” colorway to the shelves.

Nike Air Tech Challenge 2

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 comes complete with a flat Nike Air outsole that has been replicated through countless silhouettes releasing after the originators. The shoes feature a heavy duty leather upper with multiple layers, including plastic lockdown supports around the ankle to ensure maximum stability. The shoes are done in white, neutral grey, and feature hits of “Racer Pink” throughout the logos, Nike Swoosh, and midsole panels.

The iconic detail in the Nike Air Tech Challenge line has always been the gradient “lava” pattern along the side of the mid-foot panels. The pattern was made famous by Agassi on the court and continues to inspire sneakers Nike releases on a yearly basis. Next year, fans will have a chance to own the original.

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Racer Pink” is set to release January 16, 2025 for a retail tag of $150. Nike has already released official images of the upcoming silhouette and we should expect these to arrive in full sizing for the whole family. Expect them to release on Nike SNKRS app and Nike's website in wide stock, so don't miss out on your chance to own these historic Andre Agassi sneakers.

