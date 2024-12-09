Los Angeles Lakers superstar and lifetime Nike athlete LeBron James has not only redefined what's possible in the game of basketball, but his contributions to the sneaker community and consistent innovation within his signature line can only be rivaled by that of a Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. As he continues his chase to be the all-time GOAT, we can expect more releases of the newest Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus coming in the next calendar year.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The newest offering from LeBron and Nike is a continuation of the NXXT Gen line, which is a derivative from LeBron's signature numbered line, similar to the Zoom Soldier series seen in the past. The shoe is based off the original Nike Air Zoom Generation which was LeBron's first signature sneaker. The recent versions have featured an updated outsole and reinforced upper with new materials.

Rumored to land around the spring season of 2025, we'll see two colorways titled “Bright Crimson” and “Viotech” arrive in the newest NXXT Genisus silhouette.

Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus

Expand Tweet



The debut colorway, titled “Bright Crimson” features a style code of Bright Crimson/White-Black-Sundial to create unique contrasts and patterns throughout the upper. The shoes feature hits of yellow Sundial to outline key details as we see a zig-zagging pattern in grey throughout the upper. The shoes are based in comfort and support as the main focuses with the padded upper and updated Nike Zoom outsole.

Expand Tweet



The following “Viotech” colorway comes in an expanded color palette of Viotech/Hyper Pink-Light Lemon Twist-Light Photo Blue-Wild Grape. The shoe is clearly wild in its nature and utilizes more of the geometric pattern along the uppers to create a unique look. We see a multitude of gradients and speckling throughout the midsole and outsole along with an iridescent Nike Swoosh to finish the look.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus is set to debut during the spring season of 2025 with an unconfirmed release date. The shoes are expected to release on Nike SNKRS app and come with an expected retail tag of $170.

What do you think of the latest LeBron James sneaker?