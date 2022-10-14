New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will be a tough test for the home team. The Bengals, even though possessing the same 2-3 record as the Saints, are healthier and playing much better defensively. Plus, the Saints offense is dealing with a myriad of injuries.

On Friday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that QB Andy Dalton will likely be getting the start again. He also ruled out wide receiver Michael Thomas with a toe injury. Jarvis Landry is yet to practice this week and seems unlikely to suit up also. Meanwhile, the Bengals injury report is moving in the other direction. Tee Higgins returned to practice Friday and might play on Sunday. That would make it that much more difficult for an already struggling Saints defense to slow down the talented Bengals.

There were hopes entering the 2022-2023 NFL season that the Saints could contend for the NFC South title. Through five weeks, they are just looking to get back to .500. Thankfully for New Orleans, the rest of the division has also not played very well. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the division with a 3-2 record, having lost two straight games.

With New Orleans only one victory out of first, let’s take a look at our Saints Week 6 predictions.

4. Saints WR Chris Olave has 70+ yards receiving, touchdown

As I mentioned above, both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are unlikely to play Sunday, with the former ruled out. That will once again leave a massive target share for rookie wideout Chris Olave. You can argue that Olave has made the biggest impact among all of the first round rookie wide receivers this year. He ranks 12th in the NFL with 389 receiving yards. Olave has caught 25 passes and scored twice.

He suffered a concussion on a touchdown catch last week. But it appears he will suit up Sunday.

Chris Olave is listed as a full participant at practice. He’s questionable for Sunday. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 14, 2022

Based on sheer volume alone, he should be in line for another decent game. But the Bengals have done a great job limiting opposing run games this year. Alvin Kamara might have a hard time finding holes. That could translate to more 3rd and long situations, meaning added targets for Olave.

Look for him to make good and get in the end zone again.

3. Saints RB Alvin Kamara has more receiving yards than rushing yards

The Bengals rush defense ranks 7th in the NFL. They are allowing 99.6 yards per game on the ground. This season, they have shut down Najee Harris on opening week. The next few weeks they faced combo backs with Dallas, the New York Jets and Miami. All three of them struggled to rush the football.

The Saints have not shown enough consistency this year up front for me to believe they will be any different. Last week, Alvin Kamara had a huge game, rushing for a little over 100 yards. But more importantly, he got back to catching passes out of the backfield. Jameis Winston has always been reluctant to check it down. That is not the case with Andy Dalton.

According to Saints head coach Dennis Allen, the latter will likely be getting the start for the third straight week Sunday. That should mean another 6-10 targets for Kamara out of the backfield. I think he will make the most of them and finish with more receiving than rushing yards in this game.

2. Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws for 275+ yards, 2 TD’s

Not only is the Saints offense dinged up, but their defense is as well. Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore is dealing with an abdomen injury and has been ruled out.

Five players officially ruled out for Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore; WRs Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty; DE Payton Turner. WR Chris Olave officially questionable, so make sure to check on his status Sunday morning as he works through concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/eKdwX4dL0E — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 14, 2022

The other Saints starting cornerback, Paulson Adebo, is questionable to suit up. He has been nursing a knee injury. Even starting safety Marcus Maye is questionable with a rib injury.

With the Saints secondary not close to full health, it’s going to difficult to slow down Joe Burrow. Not only does he have a healthy Ja’Marr Chase, but Tee Higgins also returned to practice and appears likely to play Sunday. Unless New Orleans can apply constant pressure on Burrow, he should have an effective game.

1. Bengals beat the Saints in a competitive game

Cincinnati’s offense has not looked nearly like the unit that led them to within three-plus minutes of winning Super Bowl LVI. But they have shown signs of life over the last couple of games. Facing an injury plagued secondary and a rush defense that has been underwhelming, the Bengals should be able to put the ball in the end zone a few times.

The Saints should be able to hang in the game, but there are simply too many missing bodies to overcome this matchup. Bengals beat the Saints, 26-20.