New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a heartfelt update regarding his injury. On December 1st, Hill suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the team's 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was placed on injury reserve last Friday.

Hill has been noticeably silent, making his statement via his Instagram the first since the injury. His statement is below.

It’s times like these that cause you to take a step back and reflect on so many things.

It’s no secret that I’m disappointed with the injury that I suffered against the Rams a couple of weeks ago. Despite the injury, it’s given me an opportunity to realize how much this game means to me and what it has given me and my family!

Words can’t express how grateful I am for the Saints fan base and the way they have embraced me and my family. Sunday against the Rams was an emotional day, but there was no greater emotion felt than when I heard our fan base cheer as I left the field. Who Dat nation is really one of a kind in the best way possible and I thank you!

As for my future, I will be having surgery to repair my damaged knee and step on the road to recovery. I am confident that through the help of an incredible medical staff I will make a full recovery.

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and well wishes, we have felt your love!

Before his injury, Hill was delivering another strong season for New Orleans. He recorded 39 carries for 278 yards and six touchdowns, along with 23 receptions for 187 yards. As a passer, he completed 2 of 4 attempts for 21 yards and one interception. Hill participated in 42% of the offensive snaps and 33 special teams snaps during the games he played.

His standout performance was against the Cleveland Browns in a 35-14 win. Hill rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, caught eight passes for 50 yards, completed an 18-yard pass, and returned a kickoff for 42 yards. Hill is under contract through the 2025 season so he will certainly be back with the Saints in the near future.