After leaving Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury, New Orleans Saints multi-purpose star Taysom Hill will miss the remainder of 2024. Hill did not return to the game after being carted off and needed just one day for tests to confirm that he would not see the field for the remainder of the year.

The 34-year-old was ruled out for the year after he went through tests on Monday morning to determine the severity of his injury, per Adam Schefter. The exact nature of his knee injury has yet to be released.

Expand Tweet

Hill picked up the injury on a fourth-down rush attempt when he was caught in between two Rams defenders. Los Angeles cornerback Cobie Durant attempted a low tackle, with his helmet going directly into Hill's knee. The Saints picked up the first down but lost one of their most dangerous offensive players in the process.

With five games remaining in the regular season, Hill is second on the Saints with six total touchdowns on the year. All of his scores have come on the ground. He has one year remaining on his current contract before being scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Saints fall to 4-8 in Week 13

While losing Hill for the rest of the year hurt, the Saints fell to 4-8 in Week 13 to all but close the door on their playoff hopes. After opening the year on a high note — starting 2-0 and scoring a combined 91 points — New Orleans has since come crashing back down to Earth as injuries continue to pile up on them.

With Hill now out for the year, the Saints are now down three of their top offensive players. Hill will likely join top receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed on injured reserve with the latter also ruled out for the year. They are also still without key offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Erik McCoy, along with backup running back Kendre Miller.

The loss to the Rams ended the Saints' brief two-game win streak that put an end to a previous seven-game skid. Their mostly disappointing season resulted in the mid-season firing of former head coach Dennis Allen.

Of their five remaining games, the Saints will get to take on the struggling New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders but will also face the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The way their season is currently trending, the Saints are on track to own a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.