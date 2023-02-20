We are all excited to see the latest chapter in the Pokemon Anime which brings an end to Ash and Pikachu’s screentime as they make way for Roy and Rico to make their official debut. With new Pokemon Anime Protagonist details revealed during the previous week by @Pokemon_cojp, we get to be informed of new details for the other new protagonist Roy of the show.

New Protagonist Details Revealed

As tweeted over by @Pokemon_cojp, the new Pokemon Anime protagonist Roy holds a mysterious old-fashioned Poke Ball that seems to be a relic of the past.

Translated to English, the tweet states: “New information on the anime “Pocket Monsters” scheduled to be broadcast on TV Tokyo from April 14th (Friday) has been released! Another main character, Roy, who adventures with Rico. What the hell is this old-fashioned, mysterious monster ball…!? Stay tuned for future announcements!”

While there are no other details as to what the relic is and what mysteries can be unlocked from it, this may be linked to the phenomenon called Terrastalizing in the Pokemon Anime. Perhaps Roy is holding Koraidon or Miraidon’s Poke Ball and would serve as the catalyst of the Pokemon series’ new era.

Other details that have been confirmed is the airing of the new Pokemon Anime starting April 14, 2023 and will be the official on-screen debut of Roy and Rico as they begin their adventures together with Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito. Maybe in an unorthodox way, we’ll see them paired up with the box legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon as they explore the region of Paldea. Perhaps, they could be students of both Uva and Naranja Academy where they will most likely get to interact with Director Clavell alongside the teachers at the academy like Salvatore, Jacq, Tyme, Dendra, Miriam, Hassel, Saguaro, and Raifort. It would be pretty great to see Nemona, Arven, and Penny be involved in the Pokemon Anime as well.

There are a lot of possibilities since the show will be starting with a clean slate given that Ash, Pikachu, and the rest of the gang will be given their retirement but would be nice to see everyone make a surprise appearance on the show. Well, as much as we’re excited to see the new Pokemon Anime protagonist details revealed further in the next chapter of the show, all we can do now is wait for Rico and Roy on April 14.

Best of luck, Trainers!