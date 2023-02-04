“Good things must come to an end” as they say and with the story of Ash and Pikachu winding down sooner and we can’t get over the fact that it is finally going to happen. The big question here is what will happen? Will Ash and Pikachu part ways? Will Pikachu leave Ash? Will Ash let go of Pikachu? Here’s what we think will happen with what has happened so far in the Pokemon Anime ending real soon.

Ash lets his partner Pikachu go

Throughout the history of Pokemon Anime, Ash has actually let go of some of his companions (even strong or rare ones, to say the very least). Butterfree, Pidgeot, Lapras, Goodra, Greninja, Squirtle, and Charizard are some that come into mind when it comes to being released to name a few. It wouldn’t be so surprising to see if, at the end of the road, the Pokemon Anime ending that we’ll be seeing is Ash letting go of his Pikachu. I know it sounds crazy but hear me out. Sometime back then, Ash did almost let go of Pikachu after seeing his buddy getting along with a group of Pikachus so this idea of them finally parting ways for good.

Currently, there is a story that is circulating around Facebook that shares Pikachu’s real story as to why it doesn’t like being in a Pokeball. In this article, Pikachu’s backstory goes back to when it was just a young Pokemon who was caught by a beginner Pokemon Trainer. Since this Trainer was not fully equipped with the skills needed to be a Pokemon Trainer, Pikachu would not obey her command (Yes, Pikachu’s trainer is supposedly a girl) and would have a hard time doing what it is told. This made the Trainer decide to abandon Pikachu and left it inside its Pokeball. In the article, it shares Pikachu’s feelings about the matter:

“One morning, I realized it was a bit late for me to be called out. I waited some, but nothing came. I wouldn’t admit it to myself, but I was beginning to worry. My excuse to myself was that I was just hungry, but no. I was worried for her. My pride wouldn’t let me admit that. I don’t remember how long I waited. Could’ve been a minute, or hours. I popped out, at any rate.

She or any traces of her were long gone. I half-heartedly sniffed around, but I had no luck. It was then, that I understood. She’d abandoned me. I’d been too difficult.

Reading this made us realize that Pikachu had a Trainer before Ash. So what if, at the end of the Ash and Pikachu mini-series“Aim to be a Pokemon Master”, will Ash and Pikachu part ways forever by reuniting Pikachu with its original Trainer? What if Ash meets the original Trainer and Pikachu gets the whiff of the old Trainer’s scent then Ash decides to return Pikachu to its rightful owner? The article shared Pikachu’s thoughts about it “I don’t hold anything against her, anymore. I actually hope to meet her, one day. If you’re reading this, don’t be ashamed. I’m sorry I didn’t get to know you on better terms.” It also shares that “I can’t be your Pokémon; the bond Ash and I have forged was meant to be, and I sincerely believe that. I actually thank you for leading me to him, but I’d love to be your friend.

It would be heartbreaking to see the duo break up but knowing how Ash is, there is this huge possibility that it may happen. After all, Ash is just like that. This is all but a theory and as crazy as it seems, (and no matter what happens, really), it can actually happen! The Pokemon Anime has done a lot of crazy things back in 2022 and now that we’re expecting to see the end of an era with Ash and Pikachu ending their screen time, we are actually losing it. It’s been 25 years and we’re seeing the final conclusion to this duo’s adventure of a lifetime.

We’ve got a few more episodes left in the Aim to be a Pokemon Master mini-series and we should enjoy every bit of it. More updates on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming so make sure to check in every now and then. Bring out your tissue boxes and be prepared for the Ash and Pikachu story about to end. Best of luck, Trainers!