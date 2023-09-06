It must give the Rolling Stones some satisfaction to know that they've got Lady Gaga set to appear on a song on their new record. The pop star is reportedly featured in an original track on the band's much-publicized and just-announced new album Hackney Diamonds.

“Lady Gaga sings really sweet on [the new song] ‘Sweet Sound of Heaven,'” says Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. He made the statement in a live-streamed, sit-down interview with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, alongside his fellow bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in anticipation of the unveiling of the group's music video for the album's lead single, “Angry.”

Lady Gaga has previously collaborated with the Rolling Stones on the tour celebrating the band's 50th anniversary, 50 & Counting. She appeared on stage at one of their December 2012 shows to perform a single from the group's 1969 album Let It Bleed, “Gimme Shelter.”

“Sweet Sound of Heaven” is the first known original collaboration between the two generational icons however.

Lady Gaga has worked with plenty of classic rock bands to date, though. She performed the anthem “Your Song” alongside Elton John at the 2009 Grammys (and then worked with him on her 2020 track from Chromatica called “Sine From Above”). Lady Gaga also appeared with Metallica to perform “Moth Into Flame” at the 2017 Grammys. And of course she regularly collaborated with the late, great Tony Bennett across multiple songs and albums. Fans of the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and music in general are cheering the news today of a new partnership to anticipate.