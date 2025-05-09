A clip has surfaced of the acting debut of four-time Pro Bowler, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The clip from Jackson's acting debut has surfaced online. He has a tense confrontation with Unique (Joey Bada$$) in the clip, clarifying that he is from New York, not New Jersey.

🚨TRENDING: #RAVENS QB LAMAR JACKSON MAKES HIS ACTING DEBUT IN THE SHOW RAISING KANAN. 😭😭😭@Lj_era8

pic.twitter.com/w2SIcTlvc2 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jackson is not the only sports figure to recently make an appearance in a movie or TV project. First Take host Stephen A. Smith recently appeared in General Hospital.

Previously, Jackson spoke to People about the role. He was set to guest star in one episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 as a character named E-Tone, calling him an “intimidating figure not to be messed with.” He also claimed the character is “a deadly, dangerous character” that he promised “you don't want to get on his bad side!”

We will have to see if the role lands the two-time NFL MVP any more parts in the future. Perhaps it could lead to more opportunities if the right people see his debut.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's acting debut in Raising Kanan

Jackson's first role in a movie or TV show is in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series is in its fourth season on Starz. Power Book III premiered on July 18, 2021.

The series is a spin-off of Power, created by Sascha Penn. It follows the early years of Kanan Stark, who was previously played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson).

Power previously ran for six successful seasons on Starz. 50 Cent co-created the series with Courtney A. Kemp. It concluded on February 9, 2020, after a near-six-year run. He returns to Power Book as an executive producer and narrator.

Jackson is coming off a 12-5 season with the Ravens. He was sixth in the league in passing yards, throwing for over 4,000 for the first time in his career. He was also tied for second in the league with 41 passing touchdowns and only threw four interceptions.

Still, he was unable to earn his third NFL MVP. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen instead took home the prize. Jackson previously won MVP in 2019 — his second year in the league — and 2023.

The Ravens were able to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. However, they lost to Allen and the Bills in the Divisional Round by two points.

He was the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson played college football at Louisville from 2015-17, and he was initially the backup to Joe Flacco as a rookie. Ever since he got the keys to the car, he has not looked back.