The latest turn in the Bill Belichick saga with girlfriend Jordon Hudson goes back to the recent Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial featuring the six-time Super Bowl champion.

According to Page Six, Hudson “forced” her way into the ad. “She forced her way in… but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid,” a source told the outlet. “People said they've never seen anything like it.”

Some may remember that the North Carolina football coach had a memorable cameo in the spot. He is part of the star-studded advertisement, and Ben Affleck tells Belichick to be more enthusiastic with his fist pump.

Later, he responds to a pitch for a coffee described as a “dark seasonal roast with coriander and slight balsamic drizzle.” He replies, “Sounds like hat's in my garbage disposal.”

As Page Six notes, Hudson has become Belichick's “de facto agent.” So, she likely cleared his appearance in the Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial. She also seemed to have charged her way in as well.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson's recent drama

Belichick and Hudson have been the center of attention lately. Hudson got involved during an interview with CBS about Belichick's new book.

She interrupted the interviewer, who asked about how they met. “We're not talking about this,” Hudson said as she interrupted the interview.

Apparently, Hudson intervened several times throughout the interview. It wasn't only when they discussed their personal relationship. Sources say Hudson interjected when Belichick was talking about football, as she would “stop and correct him.”

At one point, she stormed off the set, expecting Belichick to follow her. However, it is unknown if he ended up going with her. The outburst caused a 30-minute delay in shooting.

CBS had a second interview scheduled with Belichick. This got canned after the now-infamous first interview. Hudson was allegedly the only person to accompany Belichick to the interview. There were no publicists or representatives from his publishing company or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill present.

Belichick and Hudson, 24, have been dating since sometime 2023. Clearly, they (or at least Hudson) do not seem comfortable discussing the origins of their relationship. Hudson is a former cheerleader and was a runner-up in the 2024 Miss Main USA pageant.

They began dating after Belichick ended his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holiday. Belichick and Holiday began seeing each other in 2007, remaining together for over a decade.