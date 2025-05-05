Less than a week after Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* hit movie theaters, they spoiled the MCU movie's title reveal.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Thunderbolts*

A new billboard has been spotted to promote Thunderbolts*. It features the team on a box of Wheaties. However, the logo for the movie is cut off, and the logo for the New Avengers can be seen breaking through the crack. In a follow-up post, Jarett Wieselman revealed that the title has fully been changed to New Avengers.

#Thunderbolts billboards being changed to read The New Avengers pic.twitter.com/rCJa2c4XPq — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

At the end of Thunderbolts*, they are lured into a trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). They walk into a media scrum where the team is dubbed the New Avengers.

Originally, Valentina wanted Sentry (Lewis Pullman) to defeat the team of anti-heroes, making him the next government-controlled superhero.

Sentry quickly realizes he has more power than most gods, let alone superheroes. Sentry's dark side, the Void, eventually takes over New York City, taking innocent people hostage and transporting them to their darkest memories.

The post-credits scene follows up on this development. The New Avengers are not being accepted by Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie), who leads another group of Avengers.

They are then visited by the Fantastic Four, who will headline First Steps in July 2025. It appears the Thunderbolts*/New Avengers will be major players in the upcoming Doomsday movie for Marvel.

Why did Marvel soil Thunderbolts*?

It is unclear why Marvel decided to spoil the latest MCU movie so quickly after its release — Thunderbolts* was released on Friday, May 2, 2025. Marvel Studios has also released a poster with the official New Avengers title and logo.

Perhaps Marvel is trying to drum up more hype for the latest MCU movie. While it did make a respectable amount during its opening weekend, it still made less than Captain America: Brave New World ($88.8 million) did during its first weekend open.

Thunderbolts* grossed over $76 million domestically during its opening weekend. It was the highest-grossing movie of the weekend, beating out Sinners ($33 million), which was in its third weekend in theaters.

The movie also made an additional $86.1 million overseas in International markets So, its worldwide total is $162.1 million in less than a week in theaters.