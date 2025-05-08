May 8, 2025 at 11:27 AM ET

Could wide receiver Allen Lazard be traded from the New York Jets to the Pittsburgh Steelers? The eighth-year wideout responded to rumors with a GIF from The Wolf of Wall Street.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort's famous “I'm not f*****g leaving!” scene from Martin Scorsese's movie.

The post, which did not have a caption, was seemingly a response to trade rumors. Since the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, they could be looking for extra help in the receiver room.

Plus, people could have linked Lazard and the Steelers due to the ongoing Aaron Rodgers rumors. Of course, Lazard and Rodgers played together on the Green Bay Packers and the Jets.

However, Rodgers has not officially signed with Pittsburgh yet. Perhaps if he does, Lazard will change his tune about leaving the Big Apple.

About an hour before the Wolf of Wall Street post, Lazard posted a GIF from Good Burger that signified he was surprised to see his name involved in trade rumors.

Will Jets WR Allen Lazard reunite with Aaron Rodgers on the Steelers?

It does not appear Lazard is prepared to be traded. Things can happen, and the Steelers are going to be looking for more depth at the wide receiver position after the Pickens trade.

He previously followed Rodgers to the Jets in 2023. However, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury four snaps into the season. Lazard went on to appear in 14 games (starting 12) and had just 311 yards and one touchdown that season.

Rodgers is still contemplating his future, and he has been linked to the Steelers for months. The two sides are stagnant at the moment until one makes a move.

But, for now, Lazard remains a Jet heading into his third year with the team. He is coming off a season where he averaged over 14 yards per catch. He has caught 60 passes for 841 yards and seven touchdowns in his two seasons with the team. In 2024, he caught five touchdowns.

Lazard previously went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lazard signed with the Packers.

He played five seasons with the Packers. His best was in 2022, when he caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. A year earlier, he had eight touchdowns.

He now enters the final season of his contract with the Jets. We will see if he sees it through with Gang Green or if another team scoops him up.