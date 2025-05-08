About a week before Bruce Springsteen's 2025 leg of his tour with the E Street Band commences in Manchester, England, the Boss made a subtle change to its name.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2025, Springsteen's website promoted the upcoming leg. It was dubbed the 16-show European run the Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour.

Previously, the tour was known as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour since it began in 2023. The reason for the change is unknown, and the tour logo is still using the same font as the last two years. The tour has included iconic shows like his homecoming show in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Of course, the tour's new title refers to Springsteen's song of the same name. “Land of Hope and Dreams” was first released on several live albums before getting its first official release in 2012. A studio recording of the track appeared on his album Wrecking Ball.

Is Bruce Springsteen going to change things up on his 2025 Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour?

It is unclear how much the 2025 leg of shows will differ from the last two years of shows. While Springsteen has made small setlist tweaks throughout the tour, an overhaul feels unlikely.

There is a chance the upcoming leg could be more political, though. “Land of Hopes and Dreams” has been used by former President Barack Obama.

Since the 2024 run of shows concluded, President Donald Trump was also inaugurated. Perhaps Springsteen will refocus the show to be more political, but this is all speculation.

Either way, fans can expect another great show from the Boss. The 16 shows in Europe are the only ones he has planned for this year as of the time of this writing. It is unknown if he plans on touring more beyond these shows.

He will first play three shows in Manchester before hopping over to France for three shows across Lille and Marseille. Springsteen will then return to England, playing two shows in Liverpool, before visiting Germany, Czech Republic, Spain, and Italy.

The tour is set to conclude on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Milan, Italy. Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at the San Siro Stadium on June 30 and July 3.

So far, the Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour has consisted of five legs and 114 shows. It will conclude with a total of six legs and 130 shows once this run ends.

The ongoing Springsteen tour is his first with the E Street Band since The River Tour ended in February 2017. In between the tours, the Boss did two runs of Springsteen on Broadway residencies.