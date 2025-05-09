As we head into Mother's Day weekend, Netflix is bringing an exciting blend of fresh releases to binge on, with something for everyone, per TechRadar. Whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming comedy, a gripping true-crime documentary, or a romcom set against the backdrop of royal drama, there's plenty to enjoy.

Nonnas: A Feast for the Soul and the Eyes

For those craving a feel-good comedy, Nonnas is sure to satisfy. This charming film follows a man who opens an Italian restaurant, enlisting the help of grandmothers—yes, actual nonnas—as the chefs. With a star-studded cast featuring Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Joe Manganiello, and Linda Cardellini, the movie is not only filled with humor but also brimming with heart. Inspired by the true story of Joe Scaravella, the owner of Enoteca Maria in Staten Island, Nonnas celebrates both family and the delicious food that brings people together. Expect a delightful ride with plenty of laughs and touching moments.

A Deadly American Marriage: True Crime at Its Gripping Best

If you're in the mood for something more chilling, A Deadly American Marriage offers a disturbing look into the tragic death of Jason Corbett. This documentary delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the murder and the secrets that were hidden behind a picture-perfect family life. Featuring reflections from Jason's wife and children, this one is a must-watch for true-crime enthusiasts who enjoy unraveling a haunting mystery.

The Royals: Love and Drama in the World of Luxury

For romcom lovers, The Royals delivers a lighthearted yet dramatic story. When Aviraaj Singh, a polo-playing prince, meets Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a successful CEO with big ambitions, sparks fly. As they join forces to save their respective worlds—one royal and the other corporate—the tension between them grows, setting the stage for a whirlwind romance. Packed with stunning palace views, high-fashion moments, and all the drama you’d expect from royalty, The Royals is the perfect way to unwind.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (May 9-11, 2025)

Released Thursday, May 8

Blood of Zeus: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Forever (Netflix Series)

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful (Netflix Documentary)

Friday, May 9

A Deadly American Marriage (Netflix Documentary)

Bad Influence (Netflix Film)

Nonnas (Netflix Film)

The Royals (Netflix Series)

Sunday, May 11