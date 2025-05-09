May 9, 2025 at 7:54 AM ET

Two Jason Statham classics are coming to Hulu this weekend on Friday, May 9. The first two Transporter movies are coming to the streaming service.

Two Jason Statham classics are coming to Hulu this weekend on Friday, May 9. The first two Transporter movies are coming to the streaming service.

The Transporter was co-directed by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrier, who would later direct Fast X. It grossed nearly $44 million on a $21 million budget during its theatrical release.

In the film, Statham plays Frank Martin, a highly skilled driver. He has three strict rules that he must follow for each mission. A deal cannot change; he doesn't exchange names and never opens a package given to him.

A sequel was released in 2005 and grossed $89 million on a $32 million budget. Two more films would be released in the franchise. Transporter 3 came out in 2008, with Statham once again returning. It was another box office hit, grossing over $108 million.

The fourth installment in the franchise, Refueled, was released in 2015. However, Statham was replaced by Ed Skrein, and it served as a reboot of the series. It grossed just $72.6 million worldwide and a franchise-low $16 million domestically.

A popular video game adaptation

Hitman and Hitman: Agent 47 are also coming to Hulu this weekend. They are adaptations of the popular video game series of the same name.

In Hitman, Timothy Olyphant plays Agent 47. Luc Besson, who previously directed installments of the Transporter series, served as one of the producers.

While it grossed over $100 million at the box office, the film series was rebooted in 2015. Hitman: Agent 47 was released in 2015, and it was written by Skip Woods, who wrote the 2007 Hitman movie. Rupert Friend stars in the title role.

