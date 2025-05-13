Recently, it was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was open to exploring other options this summer. The Bucks bowed out in five games in this year's playoffs vs the Indiana Pacers and also saw Damian Lillard go down with a torn Achilles.

Immediately after the report emerged, fans began speculating that a trade could be on the horizon for Antetokounmpo, with teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder being named as possible candidates.

Recently, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst took to “NBA Today” to give Antetokounmpo his two cents on where he should want to go.

“Giannis is gonna have agency in this. Whether he wants to stay in Milwaukee or whether he wants to be traded, he's gonna have a say in where he gets traded. If I was Giannis this morning, I'd be looking at the Eastern Conference,” said Windhorst, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Eastern Conference figures to be much less competitive than the West heading into the future, which was only exacerbated by the Dallas Mavericks winning the number one overall pick in Monday's draft lottery, giving them the chance to draft Cooper Flagg.

A big decision for Giannis

As Windhorst referenced, Antetokounmpo will likely have significant influence as to what his next team will be, if it's not the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was just four years ago that the Bucks won the NBA championship and Antetokounmpo Finals MVP, but Milwaukee has won just one playoff series since that achievement, and bowed out to the Pacers in back to back first rounds.

That, combined with the lack of young talent as well as Lillard's looming injury absence, has made the writing on the wall clear that Antetokounmpo's best chance to compete for more championships is no longer with the Bucks.

In the East, teams like the New York Knicks or Miami Heat have been floated as potential landing spots for Antetokounmpo, but there is still a lot to sort out on that front as these playoffs continue.