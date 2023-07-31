Lady Gaga has shared a touching tribute via an Instagram post for her late recording partner, Tony Bennett.

The Instagram post, which featured a photo of Lady Gaga and Bennett embracing, Its caption began, “I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, [and] being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo.”

She reassured fans, “But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real.”

The caption continues talking about Bennett's life and how despite a five-decade age gap, he was a “true friend.”

In conclusion, Lady Gaga had a message for those with elderly loved ones. “If I could say anything to the world about this I would say don't discount your elders, don't leave them behind when things change. Don't flinch when you feel sad, just keep going straight ahead, sadness is part of it. Take care of your elders and I promise you will learn something special. Maybe even magical. And pay attention to silence — some of my musical partner and I's most meaningful exchanges were with no melody at all,” she said before signing off, “I love you[,] Tony. Love, Lady.”

Lady Gaga and Bennett recorded two studio albums together, Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale. They two also toured together when Cheek to Cheek was released in 2014-2015.

Tony Bennett tragically passed on July 21. You can see Lady Gaga's full tribute on her Instagram.