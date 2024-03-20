April is a few weeks away, but Disney+ already has quite a few new series and movies in store for the coming month, ComicBook.com reported.
Next month, Disney Animation Studios' Wish will make its streaming debut on April 3. The film was released in cinemas in November 2023.
The hit Australian kids show Bluey will also premiere in April. A new episode will be added on April 7 and then followed by the debut on its first 30-minute TV special the following week.
Disney+ also includes National Geographic shows such as the Paul Rudd-narrated Secrets of the Octopus, part of the streaming service's Secret Of… series.
Disneynature will also premiere two big cat shows. The first one, Tiger, is narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show follows the tigress Ambar as she raises her cubs in the forests on India.
The second Disneynature show premiering in April is Tiger on the Rise, narrated by Blair Underwood. The show focuses on the vets, scientists, and community patrols who are making sure that both humans are tigers can peacefully co-exist.
Take a look at what's coming this April on Disney+:
April 1
Theme Song Takeover (Season 3, 4 episodes)
April 3
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 45 episodes)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 4, 12 episodes)
- Wish
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 310 and 311
- X-Men '97 – Episode 4
April 7
Bluey (Season 3) – Ghostbasket
April 10
- Firebuds (Season 2, 4 episodes)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 24, 10 episodes)
- Shorts Spectacular (Season 2, 3 episodes)
- Star Wars – The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 312
- X-Men '97 – Episode 5
April 14
Bluey (Season 3) – Extended-Length Special “The Sign” (28 minutes)
April 17
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 12, 14 episodes)
- Drain the Oceans (Season 6, 6 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (Season 1, 8 episodes)
- Star Wards: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 313
- X-Men '97 – Episode 6
April 22
- Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)
- Tiger – Premiere
- Tiger on the Rise – Premiere
April 24
- Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition (Season 1, 11 episodes and Season 2, 12 episodes)
- Bring It! (Season 6, 10 episodes)
- Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue (Season 1, 7 episodes)
- Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 5 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 314