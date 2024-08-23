An under-the-radar Benedict Cumberbatch 2021 drama and Total Drama Island are coming to Hulu this weekend, August 23-25, 2024. Let us take a deep dive into all of the new titles coming to Hulu this weekend.

This all comes the weekend before Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres. The hit Hulu series starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez is returning on August 27.

More comedy specials

Like last weekend, Hulu is bringing the laughs with more comedy specials coming to the platform. Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows, Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life, Mike Vecchione: The Attractives, and Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman all hit the streamer.

You may recognize Black from his recent role in Inside Out 2. He voices the Anger emotion in the two Pixar movies. Inside Out 2 is one of the biggest movies of the year, grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide.

He is fittingly known for his angry rants during his comedy routines. Black started his career appearing in Comedy Central Presents. He has also made appearances on The Daily Show, getting his own Back in Black segment.

Additionally, Black has had roles in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, The Big Bang Theory, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

A foreign film remake and Benedict Cumberbatch

Also being added to Hulu this weekend is The Dive and The Courier. The former is a thriller written by Max Erienwein and Jachim HedeN (the former also directed it). It is a remake of the Norwegian movie Breaking Surface.

In the movie, two sisters go diving at a remote location. However, one of the sisters gets hit by a rock and is trapped 28 meters below the surface. Her sister has to race against the clock to save her. Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe star as sisters May and Drew. David Scicluna also stars as their father.

The Courier is one of Cumberbatch's most underrated movies. It is a spy movie that follows Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch), a businessman recruited by the Secret Intelligence Service to be a courier with Russian spy Greg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze).

It premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before receiving a theatrical release the following March. Rachel Brosnahan, who will star in James Gunn's upcoming Superman, also stars in it.

Dominic Cooke directed The Courier after making his directorial debut in 2017 with On Chesil Beach. Tom O'Connor penned the script. After its Sundance premiere, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions acquired the domestic distribution rights to the movie.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (August 23-25)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5

Adam Cayton-Holland: Wallpaper

The Dive

Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life

Mike Vecchione: The Attractives

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly (Documentary premiere)

The Courier

Total Drama Island: Reloaded (Complete Season 1A)

