November 2024 is bringing a fresh lineup of must-watch content to Max. As temperatures drop, Max keeps things hot with a slate of originals and returning fan favorites, all part of a mix that showcases HBO’s iconic storytelling, Warner Bros.’ legendary studio power, and A24’s indie allure. This month’s list of offerings has something for every taste—from new fantasy epics to riveting documentaries and cult-classic movies that reappear just in time for the holiday season, TomsGuide reports. Whether you're a film fanatic or a TV show binge-watcher, Max’s diverse content promises plenty of cozy nights in.

Leading the way is Dune: Prophecy, an HBO Original that dives deep into the roots of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood from Denis Villeneuve’s hit Dune films. With its meticulous storytelling and a star-studded cast featuring Emily Watson and Mark Strong, Dune: Prophecy looks ready to transport fans of the franchise back to its otherworldly universe. Alongside this, A24’s Janet Planet takes viewers on an imaginative trip into the mind of an 11-year-old girl navigating her summer in small-town Massachusetts, with a story that beautifully captures the complexities of family dynamics and youthful dreams. On the documentary front, Night Is Not Eternal explores the real-life journey of Cuban activist Rosa Maria Paya, following her story of resistance and hope through the lens of Chinese-American filmmaker Nanfu Wang. These high-quality originals set the stage for another robust month on Max.

For returning fans, The Sex Lives of College Girls is back for a third season with some exciting new twists and changes. As the show dives deeper into the lives of the college crew, only three of the original “college girls” return as cast member Renée Rapp makes her departure after a few episodes. And if you’re looking for a holiday pick-me-up, classic holiday movies like Elf and A Christmas Story make their way back to the Max catalog, sure to bring some warmth and nostalgia.

November Releases on Max

November 1

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story (1983)

Another Earth (2011)

Big Miracle (2012)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Elf (2003)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Goodfellas (1990)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Janet Planet (2023) (A24)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Extra Man (2010)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Hangover (2009)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Side of the Door (2016)

The Polar Express (2004)

Unforgiven (1992)

Unstoppable (2010)

November 2

Cleats & Convos, Episode 104

November 3

Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)

Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), Season 1 (HBO Original)

November 4

Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

November 5

Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

November 6

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204

Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)

November 7

Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro – O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)

November 8

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

November 9

Cleats & Convos, Episode 106

Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)

November 10

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

November 11

Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7

November 12

Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)

TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)

November 13

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Call Me Ted

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)

November 14

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log

Calcifer Yule Log

Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)

Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1 (Food Network)

Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)

November 15

Casi el Paraíso (2024)

The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)

November 16

Cleats & Convos, Episode 107

November 17

Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)

First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)

November 18

Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)

November 19

Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)

November 20

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205

Surveilled (HBO Original)

November 21

Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 (Max Original)

November 25

Get Millie Black (HBO Original)

November 26

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)

November 27

Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)

Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)

November 28

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)

November 29

Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)

November 30

Cleats & Convos, Episode 108