Anthony Edwards sank a late jumper to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Playing at Target Center against Victor Wembanyama and co., ANT delivered 23 points and three assists to rally his team from a 19-point deficit.

Post-game, he was in great spirits, hilariously explaining how it was to be guarded by Wemby.

“I was lost. Did you see me? I was like, damn, do I take a shot, do I drive him? I was confused,” he explained per a clip posted by Sneaker Reporter on X.

Anthony Edwards talking about Wemby guarding him is PURE GOLD 🤣🤣🤣

“I was lost, I didn’t know what to do right now. Him so tall, bruh. Like, he can take away everything. He can take away the layup, jumpshot, he got good feet, he can move. So, he is one of a kind,” Edwards said, revealing the limited options he found against Wembanyama.

The Spurs opened with a 16-0 run and held Minnesota scoreless for nearly five minutes to start, but Edwards delivered in the fourth quarter, scoring 9 of his 23 points in the final period as Minnesota outscored San Antonio 33-18. Edwards’ late heroics came after he had been held without a basket for much of the night, with his first Wolves basket occurring at 7:22 of the first quarter.

Wembanyama, in his first start since New Year’s Eve, finished with a game-high 29 points and seven rebounds. He produced a strong start, including two lob steals that helped San Antonio surge to the early 16-0 lead, and remained a focal point on offense.

Wemby produced 16 points and six rebounds in the first half. Minnesota employed a strategy of crowding and defending him with Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, limiting him to just 13 points after intermission and drawing a Flagrant 1 foul on Gobert late in the game, which also resulted in Gobert’s one-game suspension.