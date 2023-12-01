Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series you should check out and watch on Netflix this month of December 2023.

Ho ho ho! It's the final month of the year, and it's almost 2024. But before we turn a new leaf and move on with a brand new year, let's slow down a bit and have a merry time this holiday season. Of course, we're still here for our monthly digest of everything that's new on Netflix, including all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to the platform this month of December 2023. With all that said, here's a plentiful gift from Netflix to you.

What's New on Netflix this Month of December 2023?

December 1

May December – Starring timeless stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore as leads, May December explores what history and the past could affect the present, as a twenty-year couple is forced to face their past once again as an intrepid actress comes knocking to learn more about their relationship that has once been meticulously explored by the media.



Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

December 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri

December 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

December 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

December 6

Blood Coast

Christmas as Usual

December 7

Analog Squad

The Archies – A fresh new take to the Archie comics – Archie and the gang star in a musical set in 1960s India.



– A fresh new take to the Archie comics – Archie and the gang star in a musical set in 1960s India. Hilda: Season 3 – Hilda returns for one final time in Season 3 of one of Netflix's most successful children's animated shows. There will also be a 70-minute Holiday special coming this month, so keep an eye out for that!



High Tides

My Life With the Walter Boys

NAGA

World War II: From the Frontlines

December 8

Blood Vessel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6

Leave the World Behind – A terrible cyberattack disrupts what could have been a peaceful family vacation, in this film adaptation of the Rumaan Alam novel starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la.



December 9

Love and Monsters

December 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

December 13

1670

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

December 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho – The legendary anime series finally arrives as a live-action adaptation on Netflix. Follow the exploits of Hiei and his friends investigate various cases involving demons and apparitions in the Human World and compete in martial arts competitions.



December 15

​Carol & The End of The World

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Do you know what happens when a stop-motion studio ends up running out of clay for their claymotion works? Well, worry not, because they managed to finish Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget anyway, 23 years strong since the release of the first Chicken Run film.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas Serves Up a Dynamic Brunch—And Shows Off Her Knife Skills

Familia

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh’ Christmas

December 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

December 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

December 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Maestro – Produced by Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Kristie Macosko Kriefer, Amy Durning, Bradley Cooper, and Fred Berner, Maestro is a gripping biopic drama that explores the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.



December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand

Supa Team 4: Season 2

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 – A brand new Korean period drama set in the Spring of 1945 that revolves around a pair of a young man and a woman who are struggling for survival as they fight monsters born out of human greed.



December 24

A Vampire in the Family – A Brazilian family comedy about an ex-soccer player learning that his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, and his comedic attempts in trying to stop him from his nefarious plans.



– A Brazilian family comedy about an ex-soccer player learning that his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, and his comedic attempts in trying to stop him from his nefarious plans. The Manny

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

December 28

Pokémon Concierge – A beaming new stop-motion Pokémon animation that doesn't focus on the battles – Pokémon Concierge is a slower-paced, much more relaxed show than the usual Pokémon show you're accustomed to. Welcome guests to a new resort and have both humans and Pokémon alike enjoy their peaceful time in a vibrant new show.



December 29

Berlin – A spin-off TV series following one of Money Heist's more popular characters, Berlin sees a solo heist executed to bring home a jackpot of jewels worth $44 million.



December 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

And that's it for the last month of 2023. Which one of these new shows, films, series, and movies on Netflix caught your attention?