Check out everything from new shows, movies, films, and series that are new to Netflix coming this weekend of April 21-23, 2023. While there’s not a lot, there are some that you might find interesting from around the world this weekend.

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 21-23)

April 21

Bangarang

One More Time – A 2016 Netflix-exclusive South Korean TV miniseries that involves bands, deals with Death, and time travel. And of course, romance. And it’s finally coming to the West for the first time this Friday.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love – A romantic comedy about a travel executive on an undercover trip to Vietnam to learn more about the tourist industry there, where she finds more than just tourism notes in her mission.



Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) – Another season of Sima Taparia finding the right ones and making matches to produce the perfect couples in this Indian reality TV show.

Rough Diamonds

Welcome to Eden (Season 2) – Will our intrepid guests of Eden finally be able to escape the traps and machinations of the island? Or will this season finally see their demise, and make them realize that this trip to what could have been paradise was in fact a trip to hell?

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4) – a new season for your children to watch that could inspire their love for science and ignite their curiosity is coming this Saturday.

April 23 – Unfortunately, we’re not getting any new shows coming out this Sunday on Netflix. Better luck next week?

And that’s all of the new shows, series, films, and movies that we can report coming to Netflix this weekend. Are you looking for other shows? We still have our lists for the new shows that arrived on Netflix in April and in March. For anything else about Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and everything else on entertainment, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.