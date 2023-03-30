We’re back for our monthly article on what’s coming up next on our old favorite streaming platform, Netflix. And we aren’t here to fool you – no. All of the new shows, movies, films, and series listed below are definitely coming out on Netflix this month of April. So, fasten your seatbelts, and get your boots on, as we have a great collection of shows to sift through this month – from the Bourne series to Shrek, and a lot of great new shows from all over the world. Here are what’s new on Netflix this month of April 2023.
New to Netflix this Month of April 2023
April 1
- 28 Days
- A League of Their Own
- American Hustle
- Battleship
- Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)
- Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7)
- Born on the Fourth of July Charlie Wilson’s War
- Conan the Destroyer
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Friday Night Lights
- Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)
- Hoarders (Season 12)
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I, Frankenstein
- Inception
- Inside Man
- Invisible
- Marnie
- Matilda
- Norm of the North
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Over the Hedge
- Psycho
- Puss in Boots
- Safari
- Shark Tale
- Shrek Forever After
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- The Spider-Man Trilogy
- The Birds
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Trilogy
- The Land Before Time
- The Mauritanian
- The Negotiator
- The Thing
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1) – Not related, but if you aren’t that familiar with Thomas and Friends, and you’ve seen Bullet Train, then here’s a good starting point.
- Weathering
- Zombieland
April 2
- War Sailor (Limited Series) – If you were a sailor in the middle of the ocean when war breaks out, what’s your game plan? Watch as the sailor Alfred struggles for survival as war looms on the horizon with him and the rest of his crew stay unarmed and defenseless in the middle of the Atlantic.
April 3
- Magic Mixies (Season 1)
- Surviving R. Kelly: Part III: The Final Chapter
April 4
- Mo’Nique: My Name Is Mo’Nique (Stand-up special)
- The Signing (Season 1)
April 6
- Beef (Season 1) – Steven Yeun and Ali Wong feud over a road rage incident in this comedy drama that sees the worst come out of the best of people from a simple incident that has blown out of proportion.
- IRL – In Real Love (Season 1)
- The Last Stand
April 7
- Thicker Than Water (Season 1) – We all like protecting our younger siblings when they get into trouble, right? Well, this one journalist just got her entire family caught up in a drug lord’s plans when she tried to shield her brother from the law. Now, they’re both on the run.
- Transatlantic (Season 1) – From the same vein as Schindler’s List, Transatlantic is a biopic series about a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France of thousands of refugees for a safer life in the US.
- Chupa – A family fantasy adventure that stars a young chupacabra and its young teenager companion which brought a lot of people to a laugh because of its title. If you know, you know.
- Holy Spider
- Oh Belinda
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023)
April 8
- Hunger – Ever wanted to have Gordon Ramsay become the topic of an entire drama show? Well, Hunger isn’t exactly that, but we do have a famous but relentlessly vicious chef in this Thai drama, who takes in a young protege who now has to survive his harsh ways in order to succeed.
April 10
- CoComelon (Season 8)
April 11
- All American: Homecoming (Season 2)
- Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Limited Series)
- Lights Out
- Miriam Margoyles: Almost Australian (Season 1)
April 12
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
- Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks
- Operation: Nation
- Smother-in-Law (Season 2)
April 13
- Alex Schwazer: Running for my Truth
- Florida Man (Season 1)
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)
- Qorin
- Obsession (Limited Series) – A surgeon gets entangled in an affair with his son’s fiancee, turning everyone’s lives upside down.
April 14
- The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – The last of The Last Kingdom is here, following the successful finale of the series comes a follow-up sequel film that shows the aftermath of King Edward’s death.
- Queenmaker (Season 1) – Following a power vacuum, a powerful fixer finds an opportunity to turn one civil rights lawyer into the city’s newest mayor – all in the name of revenge.
- Phenomena
- Queens on the Run
April 15
- Doctor Cha (Season 1) – Comedy and medical drama combine in this Korean following the story of Cha Jung-sook, a housewife of twenty years who becomes a first-year medical resident.
- Time Trap
April 16
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Mustang
- The Nutty Boy: Season 2
April 17
- Oggy Oggy (Season 2)
April 18
- Longest Third Date
- How To Get Rich (Season 1)
- Better Call Saul (Season 6) – The thrilling finale to one of the greatest spin-off shows in existence, Better Call Saul Season 6 finally arrives on Netflix.
April 19
- The Marked Heart (Season 2)
- Chimp Empire (Season 1)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – It’s a Mighty Morphin Reunion with old faces, new generations, and time travel!
April 20
- The Diplomat (Season 1)
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
- Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1)
April 21
- Bangarang
- One More Time
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love – A romantic comedy about a travel executive on an undercover trip to Vietnam to learn more about the tourist industry there, where she finds more than just tourism notes in her mission.
- Chokehold
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)
- Rough Diamonds
- Welcome to Eden (Season 2)
April 22
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)
April 25
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Stand-up special)
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)
April 26
- Love After Music (Season 1)
- The Good Bad Mother
- Kiss, Kiss
- Workin’ Moms (Season 7)
April 27
- Sweet Tooth (Season 2 – Part 2)
- The Matchmaker
- Firefly Lane (Season 2)
- The Nurse (Season 1)
- Sharkdog (Season 3)
April 28
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)
- AKA
- Wave Makers (Season 1)
- InuYasha (Season 6)
And that’s it for all of the new shows, films, movies, and series that are coming to Netflix this month of April 2023. If you’re itching to watch recent shows that are out now, you can also check out our article for the new shows on Netflix for March 2023. For everything else on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.