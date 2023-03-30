Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

We’re back for our monthly article on what’s coming up next on our old favorite streaming platform, Netflix. And we aren’t here to fool you – no. All of the new shows, movies, films, and series listed below are definitely coming out on Netflix this month of April. So, fasten your seatbelts, and get your boots on, as we have a great collection of shows to sift through this month – from the Bourne series to Shrek, and a lot of great new shows from all over the world. Here are what’s new on Netflix this month of April 2023.

New to Netflix this Month of April 2023

April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)

Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7)

Born on the Fourth of July Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)

Hoarders (Season 12)

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

Invisible

Marnie

Matilda

Norm of the North

Not Another Teen Movie

Over the Hedge

Psycho

Puss in Boots

Safari

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

The Spider-Man Trilogy

The Birds

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Trilogy

The Land Before Time

The Mauritanian

The Negotiator

The Thing

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1) – Not related, but if you aren’t that familiar with Thomas and Friends, and you’ve seen Bullet Train, then here’s a good starting point.



– Not related, but if you aren’t that familiar with Thomas and Friends, and you’ve seen Bullet Train, then here’s a good starting point. Weathering

Zombieland

April 2

War Sailor (Limited Series) – If you were a sailor in the middle of the ocean when war breaks out, what’s your game plan? Watch as the sailor Alfred struggles for survival as war looms on the horizon with him and the rest of his crew stay unarmed and defenseless in the middle of the Atlantic.



April 3

Magic Mixies (Season 1)

Surviving R. Kelly: Part III: The Final Chapter

April 4

Mo’Nique: My Name Is Mo’Nique (Stand-up special)

The Signing (Season 1)

April 6

Beef (Season 1) – Steven Yeun and Ali Wong feud over a road rage incident in this comedy drama that sees the worst come out of the best of people from a simple incident that has blown out of proportion.



– Steven Yeun and Ali Wong feud over a road rage incident in this comedy drama that sees the worst come out of the best of people from a simple incident that has blown out of proportion. IRL – In Real Love (Season 1)

The Last Stand

April 7

Thicker Than Water (Season 1) – We all like protecting our younger siblings when they get into trouble, right? Well, this one journalist just got her entire family caught up in a drug lord’s plans when she tried to shield her brother from the law. Now, they’re both on the run.

– We all like protecting our younger siblings when they get into trouble, right? Well, this one journalist just got her entire family caught up in a drug lord’s plans when she tried to shield her brother from the law. Now, they’re both on the run. Transatlantic (Season 1) – From the same vein as Schindler’s List, Transatlantic is a biopic series about a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France of thousands of refugees for a safer life in the US.

– From the same vein as Schindler’s List, Transatlantic is a biopic series about a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France of thousands of refugees for a safer life in the US. Chupa – A family fantasy adventure that stars a young chupacabra and its young teenager companion which brought a lot of people to a laugh because of its title. If you know, you know.



– A family fantasy adventure that stars a young chupacabra and its young teenager companion which brought a lot of people to a laugh because of its title. If you know, you know. Holy Spider

Oh Belinda

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023)

April 8

Hunger – Ever wanted to have Gordon Ramsay become the topic of an entire drama show? Well, Hunger isn’t exactly that, but we do have a famous but relentlessly vicious chef in this Thai drama, who takes in a young protege who now has to survive his harsh ways in order to succeed.



April 10

CoComelon (Season 8)

April 11

All American: Homecoming (Season 2)

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Limited Series)

Lights Out

Miriam Margoyles: Almost Australian (Season 1)

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks

Operation: Nation

Smother-in-Law (Season 2)

April 13

Alex Schwazer: Running for my Truth

Florida Man (Season 1)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

Qorin

Obsession (Limited Series) – A surgeon gets entangled in an affair with his son’s fiancee, turning everyone’s lives upside down.



April 14

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – The last of The Last Kingdom is here, following the successful finale of the series comes a follow-up sequel film that shows the aftermath of King Edward’s death.



– The last of The Last Kingdom is here, following the successful finale of the series comes a follow-up sequel film that shows the aftermath of King Edward’s death. Queenmaker (Season 1) – Following a power vacuum, a powerful fixer finds an opportunity to turn one civil rights lawyer into the city’s newest mayor – all in the name of revenge.



– Following a power vacuum, a powerful fixer finds an opportunity to turn one civil rights lawyer into the city’s newest mayor – all in the name of revenge. Phenomena

Queens on the Run

April 15

Doctor Cha (Season 1) – Comedy and medical drama combine in this Korean following the story of Cha Jung-sook, a housewife of twenty years who becomes a first-year medical resident.



– Comedy and medical drama combine in this Korean following the story of Cha Jung-sook, a housewife of twenty years who becomes a first-year medical resident. Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy: Season 2

April 17

Oggy Oggy (Season 2)

April 18

Longest Third Date

How To Get Rich (Season 1)

Better Call Saul (Season 6) – The thrilling finale to one of the greatest spin-off shows in existence, Better Call Saul Season 6 finally arrives on Netflix.



April 19

The Marked Heart (Season 2)

Chimp Empire (Season 1)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – It’s a Mighty Morphin Reunion with old faces, new generations, and time travel!



April 20

The Diplomat (Season 1)

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1)

April 21

Bangarang

One More Time

A Tourist’s Guide to Love – A romantic comedy about a travel executive on an undercover trip to Vietnam to learn more about the tourist industry there, where she finds more than just tourism notes in her mission.



– A romantic comedy about a travel executive on an undercover trip to Vietnam to learn more about the tourist industry there, where she finds more than just tourism notes in her mission. Chokehold

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

Rough Diamonds

Welcome to Eden (Season 2)

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

April 25

John Mulaney: Baby J (Stand-up special)

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)

April 26

Love After Music (Season 1)

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

April 27

Sweet Tooth (Season 2 – Part 2)

The Matchmaker

Firefly Lane (Season 2)

The Nurse (Season 1)

Sharkdog (Season 3)

April 28

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)

AKA

Wave Makers (Season 1)

InuYasha (Season 6)

And that’s it for all of the new shows, films, movies, and series that are coming to Netflix this month of April 2023. If you’re itching to watch recent shows that are out now, you can also check out our article for the new shows on Netflix for March 2023. For everything else on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.