The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is on the way, and an intense new trailer that packs a punch was just released.

Season 6 continues the story of where season 5 left off. Cobra Kai was eliminated from the Valley as decisions were made on how to compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world karate championship.

As for the final season’s breakdown, it’ll be released in three parts on Netflix. Part 1 is coming on July 18, followed by Part 2 on November 28, and sometime in 2025, the final installment will stream. The Wrap confirms that it will be a total of 15 episodes.

Cobra Kai Season 6 trailer

“We’ve been through a lot to get to this point. And now we’re finally on the same page,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) states in the trailer’s beginning. The clip has pupils of Cobra Kai throughout the hallways of their school and also in training. Also, a massive Cobra Kai logo is seen being launched into a dumpster.

“We may have settled things in the Valley, but now we have to be ready for whatever the world throws at us,” you hear Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) say.

A newspaper headline reads, “Martial Arts Mayhem! Major Karate Scandal at Local Dojo.” John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) apparent mugshot is shown alongside the headline.

In a more lighthearted scene, Johnny is wielding a giant ax. “Do I want to know what that’s for?” Daniel asks.

“Training,” Jonny replies. “Rocky IV style. Gonna chop down a tree and carry it through the snow.”

As for training, more of it is shown. Some of it is intense, including a machine that launches hard objects at the students.

“No matter what life throws at you,” Johnny says. “You gotta stay on your feet.”

“Our strength is that we teach both styles equally,” Daniel says to Johnny. “Don’t jeopardize that balance, man.”

“Since when do I run shit by you?” Johnny replies.

“Since we have no idea what we’re up against,” Daniel answers intensely.

The more surprising part of the clip is towards the end when we see Daniel and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) revealing a mysterious box. “Miyagi-san buried secrets for a reason,” Chozen says. “If we open it, anything is possible.”

What is in the box? Will it be opened? And will the students ultimately compete in the Sekai Taikai? All questions will be answered soon.

Other stars in the final season will be Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupress Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

It’s written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg under Counterbalance Entertainment.

So, get ready for July 18, when Cobra Kai’s final season puts the smackdown on Netflix.