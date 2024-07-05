Happy independence weekend, USA! I'm sure you have plenty of plans with friends and family. Or if you're celebrating solo, you can opt to Netflix and chill as well. Or you could turn your binge-watching into a group activity. Everyone's welcome.

If you're into drama in a foreign language, the Brazilian drama Desperate Lies, is premiering on July 5. On the same day, Goyo and The Imaginary will also debut.

If you like secrets and aliens, the third season of The Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch will premiere this Friday as well.

On Sunday, you can have a Naruto marathon with Boruto and The Last, finally available to stream on Netflix.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend (July 5-7, 2024)

July 5

Desperate Lies – The Brazilian drama series Pedaço de Mim follows the story of Liana (Juliana Paes) who leaves her husband Tomás (Vladimir Brichta) when she finds out that he had an affair with a friend. She drown her sorrows during a night out, but she ends up drugged and sexually assaulted by Oscar (Felipe Abib). Later Liana realizes she's pregnant and learns that she's carrying two babies, each with the DNA of two different men.

Goyo – Goyo follows the story of an autistic museum guide Goyo (Nicolás Furtado), a Van Gogh fan, lives his life following a strict routine. in Buenos Aires, Argentina He falls in love with his co-worker, security guard Eva (Nancy Dupláa). Their unexpected meeting will have them discover different way of loving and being loved.

The Imaginary – The Imaginary follows the story of a young girl Amanda (English voiceover by Evie Kiszel) and her imaginary companion, Rudger (Louie Rudge-Buchanan), who no one sees, and their and their adventures. However when Rudger arrives alone at The Town of Imaginaries, where those imaginary friends who have been forgotten go to live and look for jobs, he is faced with a mysterious threat.

The Studio Ponoc animated film is directed by Spirited Away's Yoshiyuji Momose. The rest of the English voice cast are Hayley Atwell (Lizzie), Sky Katz (Emily), Jeremy Swift (Mr. Bunting), Kal Penn (Zinzan), LeVar Burton (The Old Dog), Jane Singer (Granny Downbeat), Ruby Barnhill (Aurora), Roger Craig Smith (Snowflake), Courtenay Taylor (Cruncher-of-Bones) and Miles Nibbe (John).

The Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 3 – The third season will see the team continuing to investigate the strange and unexplained phenomena at Skinwalker Ranch in Uinta County, Utah. The ranch has long been reported to be the host of paranormal and UFO-related activities. Members of the team (both believers and skeptics) include the ranch's owner Brandon Fugal and aerospace engineer Travis S. Taylor.

July 6 – Unfortunately, no new shows are coming out this Saturday.

July 7

Netflix and Naruto this Sunday

Boruto: Naruto the Movie – Released in 2015, the animated martial arts fantasy film is the directorial debut of Hiroyuki Yamashita. The movie is based on Masashi Kishimoto's manga and anime series Naruto. It's the second film part of the canon Naruto storyline and a sequel to the manga series.

Now that Naruto has become the seventh Hokage of Konoha village, he's busy with his responsibilities which ends up putting a strain on his relationship with his son, Boruto.

The Last: Naruto the Movie – Released in 2014, the Japanese animated action-romance film was produced by Studio Pierrot and directed by Tsuneo Kobayashi. The Last is the 10th film based on Kishimoto's manga and anime. It's also the first film to be part of the canon storyline.

The movie is set before the finale of Naruto and focuses on his ninja team. Their mission is to stop the moon from falling. They also have to rescue Hanabi Hyuga — Hinata's sister — from Toneri Otsutsuki. Toneri wants to marry Hinata and then punish mankind for weaponizing chakra.

What's Coming this Week? (July 8-11, 2024)

July 8

Bad Boys – The first movie in the Bad Boys franchise was released in 1995 and directed by Michael Bay in his feature directorial debut. The movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Téa Leoni and Joe Pantoliano. The film follows Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Smith), Miami narcotics detectives, who are investigating the stolen $100 million packs of heroin. They need to crack the case and protect a witness before their unit gets shut down.

Bad Boys II – The sequel was released in 2003 which sees Marcus and Mike, Miami's wisecracking detectives, on a mission to bust a drug lord in the middle of a brutal gang war. A DEA agent — who also happens to be Marcus' little sister Syd (Gabrielle Union) — joins their investigation.

Now's your chance to reminisce on the beginnings of the Bad Boys franchise. The fourth film, released four years after the third installment, had a massive opening weekend, having earned $56 million domestically and $48.6 million internationally, for a grand total of $104.6 million.

July 9

The Boyfriend – The show is Japan's first same-sex romance reality series. The Boyfriend follows the story of nine young men who love together under one roof — a beachside house named the Green Room — and run a coffee truck. Each participant has their own unique story. In the course of 10 episodes, they'll hopefully find the courage to express themselves as well as their feelings for each other. In the end, they might just leave the house with The Boyfriend.

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – Hannah Berner, whose podcasts Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, have garnered more than 70 million combined downloads filmed the hour-long special at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Penn. The show has Berber unpacking romance, dating and more.

July 10

Eva Lasting, Season 2 – The Colombian drama series returns for a second season. The story follows Eva Samper (Francisca Estévez), the first girl to attend an all-boys high school as a pioneer of co-ed public education. Set in 1976 Bogotá, she navigates friendships, dating dramas with her similarly awkward friends and maybe even a romance with Camilo Granados (Emmanuel Restrepo).

Receiver – The sports documentary following the lives of four NFL wide receivers and one tight end. The eight-episode series follows the athletes throughout the 2023 season as they navigate the pressures they're under both on and off the field. The five receivers featured in the documentary are Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point – Six pairs of bakers will need to combine innovation and tradition to face the challenges to win the winner and the cash prize. Capi Pérez, Gris Verduzco and Luis Robledo are returning with other special guests.

Wild Wild Punjab – This break-up film takes the audience on a wild road trip. Four friends go on a road trip across Punjab to help the heartbroken Rajesh (Varun Sharma). He's determined to see his ex-girlfriend at her wedding. And in front of her family — including her groom — tell her, “I am over you!” But before, during and after that, more things go wrong than right. Will Rajesh ever find the closure he seeks?

July 11

Another Self, Season 2 – The Turkish drama series returns with Tuba Büyüküstün, Seda Bakan, and Boncuk Yılmaz who play three friends in a seaside town. They've come to try to connect with their spiritual selves. However, before they can do that, they need face unresolved trauma from their families' histories.

Vanished into the Night – The Italian film, Septimo, follows the story of a father in the middle of a difficult divorce. His children suddenly disappear from their isolated country house and he embarks on a dangerous mission to get them back.

Vikings: Valhalla, Season 3 – The third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla will see the conclusion of the stories of Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson). Two new characters will be introduced this season: the fearless Byzantine general Maniakes (Florian Munteanu) who answers to the Emir, and Leif and Freydís father Erik the Red (Goran Višnjić).