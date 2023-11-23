It's Thanksgiving! Celebrate this occasion by watching these new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend.

It's Thanksgiving, so it's only natural for you to want to stay home this weekend with your loved ones, spending some time bonding and enjoying life together. Of course, many of you would elect to watch new shows, films, movies, and series on Netflix, especially if you've been following every week and need something new for this particular weekend. We've got you covered, although just a quick early warning: there isn't much coming out this weekend on Netflix at all. Nevertheless, here's everything you could expect to drop during this weekend on Netflix.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend of November 24-26, 2023?

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family – Based on the Swedish novel of the same name, A Nearly Normal Family follows Adam and Ulrika Sandell who live a seemingly perfect life with daughter Stella, 19, in a polished residential suburb, when Stella ends up in police custody, accused of murder.



– Based on the Swedish novel of the same name, A Nearly Normal Family follows Adam and Ulrika Sandell who live a seemingly perfect life with daughter Stella, 19, in a polished residential suburb, when Stella ends up in police custody, accused of murder. DOI BOY – A refugee builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client's risky scheme that might lead to a better life.



– A refugee builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client's risky scheme that might lead to a better life. Elena Knows – Based on the novel by Claudia Piñeiro of the same name, Elena Knows is about a woman with Parkinson's disease leads a desperate struggle to lead a relentless investigation to find those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter.



– Based on the novel by Claudia Piñeiro of the same name, Elena Knows is about a woman with Parkinson's disease leads a desperate struggle to lead a relentless investigation to find those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter. I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me – A writer's career and life go off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona.



– A writer's career and life go off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona. Last Call for Istanbul – A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City.



– A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City. Replacing Chef Chico: Season 1

Wedding Games

November 25

Sadly, there aren't new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this Saturday.

November 26

There aren't any new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this Sunday, either. Stick around our website to check out what will be on sale on Cyber Monday, though.

And that's all the new shows coming out to Netflix this weekend of November 24-26, 2023.