Throughout her career, Hayley Atwell has played badasses like Peggy Carter for Marvel and Grace in the Mission: Impossible series.

Speaking to ClutchPoints at the press junket for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Atwell compared the characters. For Atwell, the characters represent opposite ends of the spectrum. You have Peggy, who is confident in herself, and Grace, who is still finding her footing among her IMF companions.

“I think Peggy knows exactly who she is, and she's probably known most of her life and she has a very clear sense of what is right and wrong,” Atwell rationed. “She's very much the adult in the room. There's a quiet, dignified presence that she has.

“I think Grace is the opposite. I think she is hypervigilant, a survivor — she makes things up as she goes along. She's sort of a mercurial lone wolf. I think that she's still learning about what she believes to be the right thing to do, and this film is very much centered on the team and the sense of belonging and what that costs to be part of something where you care about something beyond personal ambition,” she continued.

Hayley Atwell's Mission: Impossible and Marvel roles

Atwell became a main character of the Mission: Impossible series in the last two installments, Dead Reckoning and The Final Reckoning. Her character, Grace, was a thief before joining Ethan Hunt's IMF team.

She first played Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger. Peggy is Steve Rogers' love interest, and she would appear in later movies, such as The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame.

In 2022, Atwell played a variant of Peggy Carter, known as Captain Carter from Earth-838, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

On the small screen, Atwell portrayed the character in a couple of episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Marvel would then give Atwell a leading role in Agent Carter, which ran for two seasons on ABC. She has also voiced the role on Avengers Assemble and What If?

Soon, Atwell will return in Avengers: Doomsday. Peggy's role in the film is unclear, but it will be her first time teaming with the Avengers.

Outside of her roles in blockbuster movies, Atwell gained fame for her performances in Brideshed Revisited and The Duchess. She has also starred in Cinderella, Peter Rabbit, and Christopher Robin. Additionally, she starred in an episode of Black Mirror in 2013.