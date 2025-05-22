Legendary rapper Jadakiss recently celebrated an amazing milestone in his family as his daughter Jaidyon has become an HBCU graduate as she walked across the stage at Morgan State University. Jadakiss shared videos and pictures of the moment on his social media accounts.

“Congratulations to my beautiful Daughter @itsjaixo For Graduating from @morganstateu,” he said in one of his posts, showing him taking a picture with Jaidyon.

In a quote obtained by AllHipHop last September during HBCU Week, Jadakiss spoke about his deep ties with HBCUs through his children and how important black colleges are. Anything affiliated with HBCUs is important.

“My son actually went to Clark Atlanta, and we need more kids enrolling in these schools. With all the focus on NIL , D1 programs and big schools, a lot of kids are being persuaded to go elsewhere. So anytime I can support, whether it’s hitting the stage or doing a panel, I’m going to be there. Honestly, I didn’t even know I had this today because we just got back from the West Coast leg of The LOX’s 30th Anniversary Tour. So when they told me I had to be here, I was like, “What?” But I’m here!”

She also joins an incredible list of children of celebrities that have chosen to get their education at an HBCU and have also graduated. Recently, Diezel Braxton-Lewis graduated from Howard University, and Chade Johnson graduated from Prairie View A&M. Diezel is the son of Toni Braxton, and Chade is the daughter of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

This group includes the now second-year students at Howard University, the oldest children of actor Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, as well as the children of writer/comedian Chris Spencer. Additionally, the daughter of rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Lil' Scrappy has completed her sophomore year at Savannah State University. Rapper Trick Daddy's son graduated from Florida A&M over a year ago, and Barry Sanders' son Nigel Sanders marked his graduation from Howard University last year.