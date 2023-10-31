Are you itching to find out all of the upcoming shows, films, movies, and series you can watch on Netflix this month of November 2023? Check out all of these new Netflix additions in our monthly new releases lineup for the month of November 2023.

What's New to Netflix this Month of November 2023?

November 1

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

Black Christmas

Cold Pursuit

Desperado

Drag Me to Hell

Downsizing

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla vs. Kong

Hurricane Season

Locked In – A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient's injury – and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal, and murder behind them.



– A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient's injury – and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal, and murder behind them. Love in the Wild: Season 1

Mysteries of the Faith: Season 1 – A documentary series exploring the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures, from relics to other artifacts, and the stories behind them.



– A documentary series exploring the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures, from relics to other artifacts, and the stories behind them. Nuovo Olimpo

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

Saitama Host Club / Saitama no Host: Season 1

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

Strawberry Shortcake: Perfect Holiday

Ted 2

The Addams Family (1991)

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

The Mummy (2017)

The Scorpion King

The Social Network

The Thundermans: Season 3

The Transporter: Refuelled

Think Like A Dog

Till Murder Do Us Part: Söering vs Haysoom – Convicted for murdering his then-girlfriend's parents, Jens Söring’s guilt is re-evaluated following new insights from various parties, giving new light to the 1985 murders and trial.

– Convicted for murdering his then-girlfriend's parents, Jens Söring’s guilt is re-evaluated following new insights from various parties, giving new light to the 1985 murders and trial. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion: The Movie

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Wingwomen / Voleuses

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

November 2

All The Light We Cannot See – Based on the novel of the same name, this World War 2 drama series focuses on the story of a blind French girl who meets a German soldier. Set with a devastating war as the background, the story also focuses on a coming-of-age story, and ethical themes.



– Based on the novel of the same name, this World War 2 drama series focuses on the story of a blind French girl who meets a German soldier. Set with a devastating war as the background, the story also focuses on a coming-of-age story, and ethical themes. Baby Animal Cam

Cigarette Girl: Season 1

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Onimusha: Season 1 – Based on Capcom's popular video game series, Onimusha follows the story of a legendary swordsman and a samurai brotherhood using a soul-consuming weapon to fight a horde of zombies invading their homeland.



– Based on Capcom's popular video game series, Onimusha follows the story of a legendary swordsman and a samurai brotherhood using a soul-consuming weapon to fight a horde of zombies invading their homeland. Unicorn Academy

November 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI: Season 1 – Eight-episode animated series about a mixed-race Samurai on a journey of vengeance set in Edo-period Japan.



– Eight-episode animated series about a mixed-race Samurai on a journey of vengeance set in Edo-period Japan. Daily Dose of Sunshine: Season 1 – A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care despite the challenges coming her way.



– A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care despite the challenges coming her way. Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series: Season 1

NYAD – A biopic on the disputed 60-plus-year-old athlete Diana Nyad, who aimed to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida.



– A biopic on the disputed 60-plus-year-old athlete Diana Nyad, who aimed to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida. Selling Sunset: Season 7

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano

November 4

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1

The Amazing Race: Seasons 17 and 31

November 6

Squaring the Circle: The Story of Hipgnosis

November 7

Face Off – Aspiring special effects makeup artists compete for big prizes and a Hollywood career by designing the most lavish, otherworldly aliens and creatures.

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

November 8

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1 – A 3-episode documentary series about the leaders of the group Twin Flames that claim they can make you fall in love with a destined partner.



– A 3-episode documentary series about the leaders of the group Twin Flames that claim they can make you fall in love with a destined partner. Robbie Williams – A retrospective documentary series on Take-That singer and songwriter Robbie Williams, looking back at his 25-year career.



– A retrospective documentary series on Take-That singer and songwriter Robbie Williams, looking back at his 25-year career. The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend: Season 1 – How did a conflict between the world's wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.

– How did a conflict between the world's wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story. The Claus Family 3

November 9

Akuma Kun: Season 1 – Loosel-based on Shigeru Mizuki's manga series, this non-serial anime follows Akuma kun and his half-human partner Mephisto III who serve as paranormal investigators to solve various murders and mysteries.



– Loosel-based on Shigeru Mizuki's manga series, this non-serial anime follows Akuma kun and his half-human partner Mephisto III who serve as paranormal investigators to solve various murders and mysteries. Bros: Season 1

Ishiko and Heneo: You’re Suing Me?: Season 1

Pedro

Resident Evil: Death Island – The 2023 Resident Evil animated series following the events of Resident Evil: Vendetta, starring all of your favorite Resident Evil heroes.



– The 2023 Resident Evil animated series following the events of Resident Evil: Vendetta, starring all of your favorite Resident Evil heroes. Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre – Famed directors Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson present a documentary on the historic Egyptian Theatre that Netflix has restored.



– Famed directors Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson present a documentary on the historic Egyptian Theatre that Netflix has restored. Untameable / Cristo y Rey

Wizzo School

November 10

At the Moment: Season 1 – 10 unique love stories in Taiwan made during the time of the pandemic.



– 10 unique love stories in Taiwan made during the time of the pandemic. Fame After Fame / ¡Sálvese quien pueda!: Season 1

Itxaso and the Sea: Season 1

Oregon

Team Ninja Warrior

The Killer

November 11

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County: Season 3

November 14

Criminal Code: Season 1 – A crime drama about federal agents trying to dismantle the largest bank robbery gang operating at the border of Brazil and Paraguay.



– A crime drama about federal agents trying to dismantle the largest bank robbery gang operating at the border of Brazil and Paraguay. Dubai Bling: Season 2

How to Become a Mob Boss: Season 1 – A dark satirical documentary on the rise and fall of numerous mob bosses, presented by Peter Dinklage.

– A dark satirical documentary on the rise and fall of numerous mob bosses, presented by Peter Dinklage. Suburræterna: Season 1

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive – F1 drivers and PGA Tour Golf pros team up for a competition at the Wynn Las Vegas golf course.



November 15

Feedback: Season 1

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

November 16

A Nice Girl Like You

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture (2019)

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water – Romance, mystery and mayhem unfold aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder.



– Romance, mystery and mayhem unfold aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder. Mutt

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 – The final season of The Crown kicks off with its first half this month on Netflix, focusing on the later life of Queen Elizabeth II, set during the late 2000s.



November 17

All-Time High

Believer 2

CoComelon Lane: Season 1

Holy Family: Season 2

Nothing to See Here: Season 1

Rustin

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Season 1 – A new take on the popular comic book series, using the comic's iconic art style and blending it with the film's take on events.



– A new take on the popular comic book series, using the comic's iconic art style and blending it with the film's take on events. See You On Venus

Stamped from the Beginning

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings

November 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21

Leo – In this Adam Sandler-produced and starred animated show, Sandler plays Leo the Lizard, an elementary school student pet who only has one year left to live. He plans to escape to freedom but instead has to rescue his class from their horribly mean substitute teacher.



November 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

Dampyr

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1 – What if you were part of The Squid Game in real life? This series follows real people playing for real money in this new show that puts players against each other the same way the hit South Korean drama did years ago.



November 23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon: Season 1 – To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family

DOI BOY

Elena Knows

I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me

Last Call for Istanbul

Replacing Chef Chico: Season 1

Wedding Games

November 28

Comedy Royale: Season 1 – Comedians go head-to-head in this Netflix competition between rising comedians battling it out for the right to become a host of an upcoming Netflix show.

– Comedians go head-to-head in this Netflix competition between rising comedians battling it out for the right to become a host of an upcoming Netflix show. Love Like a K-Drama: Season 1 – Ever wondered what it's like to live the life of a character in a K-Drama? This Japanese variety show puts contestants in different K-Drama situations as they try to find love in these situations.

– Ever wondered what it's like to live the life of a character in a K-Drama? This Japanese variety show puts contestants in different K-Drama situations as they try to find love in these situations. Onmyōji: Season 1 – Based on the manga that spawned multiple other media. In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, Minamoto Hiromasa befriends the mystic Abe Seimei, solving tricky cases rising from the demonic realm.



– Based on the manga that spawned multiple other media. In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, Minamoto Hiromasa befriends the mystic Abe Seimei, solving tricky cases rising from the demonic realm. Verified Stand-up: Season 1 – A new showcase stand-up series that gives 10 comics a chance to shine at Webster Hall, NYC.

November 29

American Symphony – An intimate documentary on musician Jon Batiste, making an Oscar-worthy composition amidst his and his family's biggest challenge as his wife battles cancer.

– An intimate documentary on musician Jon Batiste, making an Oscar-worthy composition amidst his and his family's biggest challenge as his wife battles cancer. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1

November 30

Hard Days

Obliterated: Season 1 – From the creators of Cobra Kai, an elite special forces team thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas; after a celebratory party, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake; now intoxicated, the team has to find the real bomb and save the world.



– From the creators of Cobra Kai, an elite special forces team thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas; after a celebratory party, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake; now intoxicated, the team has to find the real bomb and save the world. Family Switch – Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Emma Myers switch bodies in this family comedy, with all of them having to deal with the fallout of this hilarious mix-up.



– Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Emma Myers switch bodies in this family comedy, with all of them having to deal with the fallout of this hilarious mix-up. School Spirits: Season 1

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2

And that's it for this month's new to Netflix lineup. Check again every weekend to see what's new to Netflix and see all of the upcoming releases and additions you need to check out and shows to watch every weekend. For everything else on Netflix and other streaming services, as well as the latest celeb news and showbiz updates, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.