4 takeaways from the Giants Week 4 win vs. Bears

Break up the New York Giants! The team that many pundits picked to have a top three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is now 3-1 after Week 4. This week’s win over the lowly Chicago Bears isn’t the most impressive thing in the world, but it’s another W for the G Men, which puts them one win away from equaling last season’s total just four games into 2022. After the Giants win, there are plenty of takeaways from the game. There are some excellent takeaways from players like Saquon Barkley and coach Brian Daboll. There are also some not-so-good discussion points surrounding the injured Daniel Jones and the Giants’ QB situation in general. So, without further ado, here are four Giants takeaways from the team’s Week 4 win vs. the Bears

4. Quarterback is a problem after Daniel Jones injury

Before we give the Giants their flowers — which they deserve after moving to 3-1 on the season — we have to talk about the bad and the ugly from the Week 4 win over the Bears.

As the Giants pack their bags and break out their passports to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, there are major question marks about who will start at quarterback for that game.

Daniel Jones didn’t have a great game in the air by any means. He finished 8-of-13 for 71 yards but he did run for 68 yards. The big problem is that the Bears defense knocked him out of the game with an ankle injury at the end of the third quarter.

Tyrod Taylor is now in at QB for the Giants as Daniel Jones is checked for what appears to be an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/OaVBO2KPQX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Tyrod Taylor came in to replace him but left the game with a concussion shortly after.

With the NFL in the process of changing its concussion protocol on the fly in the wake of the Tua Tagovailoa injury, Taylor could be out for Week 4. And while NFL.com reports that there is “optimism” that Jones could be OK to start in London, that is very much up in the air right now.

That would leave practice squad QB Davis Webb as the starter vs. Aaron Rodgers this coming week, and if Jones and Taylor can’t answer the bell, the Giants will have to sign a QB off the street to back up Webb.

3. Saquon Barkley is back, baby!

Who needs quarterbacks when you have Saquon Barkley? When Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went out, Barkley took the snaps at QB to run out the clock on the Giants’ 20-12 victory.

Prior to becoming the Giants’ emergency signal-caller, Barkley had another excellent game to show his doubters that he’s all the way back after two injury-filled seasons.

The running back, who will become a free agent after this season, had a great game against the Bears. He had a career-high 31 carries for 146 yards and added 16 more yards on two catches. This big game on the ground gives Barkley 84 carries for 463 yards on the season, both of which lead the NFL.

Barkley is the key to the Giants’ success this year and needs to keep it up if the Giants hope to continue their winning ways. The only downside that the RB needs to watch out for is that he is now on pace for 357 carries this season. That would put him close to the dreaded Curse of 370 threshold, which could hurt him in free agency.

2. Brian Daboll is a legitimate NFL head coach

Hiring a new head coach is always a dicey proposition. The Giants organization knows this better than most, as they’ve hired and fired three coaches in the previous six seasons.

It looks like New York finally picked a winner, though, when it hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The first-time head coach is now 3-1 and looks like an incredible leader. His motivational skills are top-notch, and he’s designed an offense that maximizes his team’s strengths and minimizes its weaknesses.

Many thought the man who developed Josh Allen would come in and install a high-flying, pass-heavy attack like he ran in Buffalo. However, instead of falling victim to vanity, Daboll simply created an offense that worked best for his team. It sounds like a simple concept, but it’s one many first-time coaches can’t execute.

After a slew of high-profile swings and misses, it looks like the Giants have finally found a long-term coach in Brian Daboll.

1. The Giants are a playoff contender

At 3-1 through four weeks with a last-place schedule this season, the New York Giants are a legitimate playoff contender in the weak NFC.

Currently tied with the Dallas Cowboys for second in the NFC East, the Giants are in a good spot to challenge for a playoff spot with the remaining schedule ahead of them.

The Giants have three exceedingly tough games ahead of them. Two with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and one with the Baltimore Ravens. They also have four games where they should be the obvious favorite. Two against the Washington Commanders, and one each with the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

After that, let’s say Brian Daboll and the Giants are 7-4. The team’s playoff hopes will come down to games against the Packers, Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Indianapolis Colts.

In the NFC this year, winning two of those games — especially against the Packers and Vikings — could get the Giants in at 9-8. Winning three out of five would get them to (a shocking) 10 wins and put the G Men in the playoffs for sure.