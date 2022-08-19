There is a world where Daniel Jones finally puts it all together, leads the New York Giants to a respectable record this season, and the team can focus on defense or more offensive weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for Giants fans, that outcome doesn’t seem all that likely.

The more likely scenarios for Brian Daboll’s first year are that Jones flops and the team ends up with a top pick in the 2023 draft. Or that Tyrod Taylor steps in and takes over, and the Giants still need a young QB for the future.

Either way, it is almost certain the Giants will pick a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. With that in mind, here are the top NFL Draft prospects Giants fans must follow in 2023.

NFL Draft prospects Giants fans must watch

3. QB Will Levis, Kentucky

There could be up to six quarterbacks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. These first few college signal-callers could have phenomenal seasons and jump up into the top 10 of the draft or they could become the Giants’ options if Tyrod Taylor takes over and lead the team to a decent to good record in 2022.

Kentucky’s Will Levis is a Penn State transfer with a lot of athleticism and talent. Right now, the range of where he could go in the 2023 NFL draft is quite wide. Depending on how Levis does this year with the eyes of NFL fans on him, he could go in the top three or slip to the end of the first round.

At 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, it is hard not to compare him to another smaller school QB with big traits and a hearty frame. Brian Daboll did pretty well with that guy — Josh Allen — so the thought is he could do just as well with Levis if he becomes the Giants prospect of choice in the next NFL draft.

2. QB Bryce Young, Alabama

The 2023 NFL Draft will likely be a two-QB deal at the top. Longtime pro football fans will know that this never works out that well. Just go back and look at the history. There was Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III (2012), Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf (1998), and Drew Bledsoe and Rick Meir (1993).

In more recent times, there have even been double busts like Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota (2015) and Jared Goff and Carson Wentz (2016).

This year, it’s Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J Stroud at the top. Fans want to keep an eye on Young as a potential Giants prospect because there are some red flags.

He’s smaller than you’d like at the position at 6-foot-1, 194 pounds. And, yes, Bryce Young puts up eye-popping numbers. But how much of it is him and how much of it is the incredible amount of talent around him?

1. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Heading into the 2022 college football season, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is the consensus No. 1 QB, which means he’ll be the top Giants prospect if the team falters enough to get the No. 1 pick.

Stroud is a prototypical NFL QB prospect at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with a strong arm, solid accuracy, and good mobility. He completed 71.9% of his passes in 2021 and threw just six interceptions.

There is the bugaboo about Ohio State quarterbacks, though. While the verdict on Justin Fields is still out, Buckeyes like Troy Smith, Terrelle Pryor, Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones, and Dwayne Haskins have never been able to find success at the NFL level.

None of these players are the NFL-ready prospect C.J. Stroud seems to be, so he could break that mold.