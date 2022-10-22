New York Jets: 3 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Broncos

The New York Jets Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos is an intriguing one considering Gang Green’s recent off-field drama and on-field success. Ahead of the Jets-Broncos game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 7 predictions.

Elijah Moore won’t play this week for the Jets after asking for a trade and taking a personal day away from the team. Though the wide receiver returned Friday, coach Robert Saleh said Moore would not travel to Denver and instead remain in New York to work with conditioning staff. He will rejoin the team Monday.

Oh, and Saleh stated emphatically that trading Moore “is not an option.”

Coach Saleh on WR Elijah Moore, who will not play Sunday at Denver. pic.twitter.com/RqQ3x4eF02 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 21, 2022

So, yes, there’s some negativity at a time the Jets are playing their best football in years. They’re 4-2, unbeaten (3-0) on the road, and have won three in a row. The Jets actually appear to be a respectable NFL team for a change.

How they handle this distraction with Moore might say a lot about how far they’ve come as an organization this season.

That said, let’s get to our Jets Week 7 predictions.

Denzel Mims won’t start but will contribute for Jets

Denzel Mims will play his first game this season after being inactive for the past six weeks. Ironically, his opportunity comes following Moore’s trade request. Mims also asked for a trade during training camp.

Saleh did not say if Mims will start or even what his role will be. He’s been sixth on the Jets depth chart since OTAs, so it’s doubtful he will replace Moore in the starting lineup. Figure either Braxton Berrios or Jeff Smith will start alongside receivers Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson.

But Mims will play. And he’ll make at least one catch, which would be one more than Moore had in the win last week against the Green Bay Packers. He’ll also contribute in the running game, where Mims has proven to be a good blocker in the past.

Broncos QB Brett Rypien won’t have the answers this time against the Jets

Russell Wilson is out this week with a hamstring injury. So, the Broncos will start fourth-year pro Brett Rypien at quarterback.

Rypien has made only one NFL start, ironically against the Jets. That was in Week 4 of the 2020 season and Rypien led the Broncos to a 37-28 win against a Jets team that would finish the season 2-14. Rypien threw three picks but was 19-31 for 242 yards and two TDs in the win.

This not the same New York Jets, however.

The Jets defensive line has been ferocious the past few weeks, led by Quinnen Williams, who’s been playing at a beast mode.

With the Jets pass rush, it’s not just about the sacks. They are pressuring at an elite rate recently and delivering hits at every turn. Aaron Rodgers looked all of his 38 years when the Jets were done with him last week.

And it’s not just the pass rush. The secondary has been excellent, led by rookie corner Sauce Gardner and free agent pick up D.J. Reed. The Jets have forced at least one turnover in each game this season, 10 overall. Don’t expect that streak to stop this week. And don’t expect Rypien to burn the Jets this time around.

The Jets will win their fourth straight, though it won’t be pretty

“They can’t all be Picassos.”

Coaches have used this line, or some variation thereof, for years in sports. In other words, not every victory is perfect nor a masterpiece. In fact, few are.

This will be one of those wins for the Jets. It’ll be a low-scoring defensive battle. The Jets will shut down the Broncos struggling offense and score just enough against an elite Denver defense to carve out a 16-10 victory.

The passing game won’t wow anyone, but Zach Wilson will throw a touchdown. That and three Greg Zuerlein field goals will get the job done for New York’s fourth straight win.