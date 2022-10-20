Zach Wilson preached patience and trust when discussing Elijah Moore’s frustration with his role in the New York Jets offense Thursday. But that message may not have been received because Moore reportedly has asked for a trade.

Moore did not attend practice Thursday. Coach Robert Saleh said the disgruntled wide receiver took a “personal day.” Moore has been peeved that he was not targeted for a single pass in the Jets’ 27-10 win at the Green Bay Packers last week.

“It’s just being patient and trusting the process,” Wilson said. “I only had 10 completions last week but we won the game, so it’s awesome. I love him and I hope he understands that he’s special to our team.”

"We love him, and I know how important he is to this team." Zach Wilson on Elijah Moore: pic.twitter.com/qVCdBRSBiF — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 20, 2022

Apparently, Moore is not being patient nor trusting the process. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Moore’s trade request Thursday. He is the second Jets receiver to request a trade. Denzel Mims asked for a trade during the preseason and remains on the 53-man roster, though he’s been inactive for all six games.

Following New York’s biggest win in years last Sunday, Moore replied to a tweet from ESPN reporter Rich Cimini which expressed surprise that Moore had zero targets from Wilson.

In that tweet, Moore said, “If I say what I wanna say … I’ll be the selfish guy … Just know that I don’t understand either.”

Then on Thursday he missed practice and tweeted, “I love my teammates!” He also sent out a tweet professing his trust in God.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Moore has caught 16 passes on 29 targets this season and has not scored a touchdown. As a rookie last season, Moore caught 43 passes on 77 targets in 11 games.

Since Wilson returned from arthroscopic knee surgery, Elijah Moore has caught four passes on eight targets in three games. Of course, New York won each of those three games and is now 4-2 on the season. So, Moore’s trade request from a team trending up isn’t a great look.

“We haven’t thrown the ball much, a lot of opportunity hasn’t gone around,” Wilson explained. “It’s not a thing where I’m trying to avoid him or whatever it is, because he’s a great player. I’m just going through my progressions, we’re talking about routes and how we can clean things up every week.”

Rookie Garrett Wilson has emerged as the Jets’ top receiver. He leads New York with 24 catches on 48 targets. Wilson and veteran Corey Davis each have two receiving touchdowns.

Moore’s status for Week 7 against the Denver Broncos could come more into focus if he attends practice Friday.