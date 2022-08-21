Robert Saleh is unsure if he’s going to play his starters when the New York Jets host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, but there will still be plenty of reasons to watch their second preseason game, so it’s time to make some bold predictions for it.

“I’m torn on it,” Saleh said Saturday. “I wake up one day and I’m like, ‘They’re going to play.’ The next day I wake up and they’re not going to play.”

Among his reasons not to play the starters is that the Jets hosted the Falcons for joint practices Friday and Saturday, which provided the players game action against another opponent. Oh, and the vision of quarterback Zach Wilson sustaining a knee injury in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is still fresh in the coach’s mind, too, one would assume.

More work.

More effort.

Of course, with Wilson sidelined, Joe Flacco could use more reps with the No. 1 offense. Saleh pointed out that the experience of playing under the lights on Monday Night Football has value for the entire group, as well.

It’s difficult to read Saleh’s mind on this one, but here are some other Jets predictions for the preseason Week 2 game against the Falcons.

New York Jets Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. Bad blood will spill over

There were several skirmishes during the joint practices this week, more so the first day when the teams were in full pads. But there was bad blood under the hot August sun, and it likely will carry over into their preseason clash Monday.

Add to the mix that there are going to be a lot of players getting into the game desperate to make a name for themselves with cuts looming. That should turn up the heat on both sides, too.

If so, expect Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and/or backup offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to be involved. Each was in the middle of the fights this week and involved in extracurriculars with teammates during training camp.

3. Micheal Clemons will be a nightmare for Atlanta QBs

The rookie defensive lineman was a beast in the Jets’ preseason win against the Eagles. He had a game-high seven quarterback pressures, including one sack.

Clemons followed up with a strong week of practice, including more sacks in the scrimmages against the Falcons.

Considering the struggles Atlanta’s offensive line had Friday and Saturday, New York will be licking its chops to get after quarterbacks Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Feleipe Franks. Expect Clemons to be front and center in the attack.

2. Denzel Mims will have another uneven performance

The most consistent thing about the Jets’ third-year wide receiver is his inconsistency.

Take for example his play in the preseason opener. Mims had two long receptions, each a third-down conversion. Good. He also dropped a pass when he was wide open and had a pre-snap penalty. Not good.

That’s par for the course with Mims, who has had some nice moments during camp and others where you don’t notice him at all or notice him for the wrong reasons.

1. Injuries could set Bryce Huff and Vinny Curry back

The Jets are stacked on the defensive line and have some serious decisions to make before they set the 53-man roster. Veterans Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Solomon Thomas, Jacob Martin, rookie Jermaine Johnson and rookie Micheal Clemons likely have eight spots locked up. That leaves maybe two more openings since the Jets use such a heavy rotation of linemen each game.

That also makes each preseason game crucial to those competing to earn a roster spot. Jabari Zuniga, Tanzel Smart, Nathan Shepherd and Jonathan Marshall are in that mix. So, too, are Bryce Huff and Vinny Curry.

However, nagging injuries will likely keep Huff and Curry out of the Falcons game, potentially a setback for each. Huff has had a strong camp and played well against the Eagles. Curry, who missed all of last season, has been out most of camp with hamstring issues. He returned this week, only to reinjury the hammy.

Curry is a well-respected veteran, but his roster spot is in jeopardy. If Huff doesn’t play this week, he will feel the pressure to make up for a missed opportunity.