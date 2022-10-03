It wasn’t pretty, as New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson said, but it sure as hell was fun. The Jets evened their record at 2-2 Sunday with another improbable fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-20.

Two weeks ago, it was Joe Flacco leading two scoring drives, wrapped around a perfectly executed onside kick, in the final two minutes for a 31-30 miracle win at the Cleveland Browns. This week it was Wilson, in his first game this season, helping erase a 10-point deficit with a pair of scoring drives in the final quarter.

"It was an ugly win, but some of the most fun I've had playing football" – Zach Wilson highlights today's win against the Steelers pic.twitter.com/oFxgokTNvO — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 2, 2022

One thing about Saleh’s team: win or lose, good or bad, they’re not boring. It’s becoming clear that they are a team on the rise after winning just six games the previous two seasons.

That said, let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the Jets’ win in Week 4 against the Steelers.

Zach Wilson provided a major spark for Jets in return

“Lets’ go score a f***ing touchdown.”

That’s what you need to know about the Jets’ QB1. Zach Wilson fired up his teammates with his words and play Sunday. He exuded swagger and confidence. Most importantly, he delivered in the clutch, leading two near-perfect touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to rally the Jets to victory.

Oh, and he did it after being sidelined the previous six weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery.

What did Zach Wilson say to the team in the huddle? "Let's go score an f-ing touchdown" pic.twitter.com/0qUtmKgSci — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 2, 2022

Wilson was 10-of-12 for 128 yards, with multiple third- and fourth-down conversions and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He stood in the pocket and made one clutch throw after another, often to Corey Davis, who had four of his team-high five catches on the final two drives.

Even before the second fourth-quarter comeback of his young NFL career, Wilson impressed. Though pressured on eight out of 18 first-half dropbacks, Wilson was sacked only once because of his outstanding awareness and elusiveness. He completed five passes of 20+ yards. He rushed for 15 yards on two carries; he also caught a 2-yard TD pass from buddy Braxton Berrios. Did we not mention his Griddy celebration?

Yes, there was an ill-timed pick deep in Steelers territory right before halftime. And, no, not everything was perfect. But the Jets will take this maturing version of Zach Wilson every day of the week.

Jets’ defense comes through with four turnovers

The Jets hadn’t forced four turnovers in a game since Week 1 of the 2019 season. They hadn’t come up with four interceptions in a game since Week 1 the previous season. That is until Sunday when they had four picks, three of Kenny Pickett and one of Mitch Trubisky.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner redeemed himself after three sub-par games and had two interceptions, including one at the gun on Pickett’s Hail Mary into the end zone. Jordan Whitehead also had an interception, making it a nice day for the safeties.

But the biggest pick, and biggest defensive play, by the Jets was made by nickel Michael Carter II. His interception off a deflection with under four minutes to play in the game gave Wilson and the offense a chance to tie or win the game. It was his first pick in the NFL and couldn’t have been timed any better. And how about the play Sauce Gardner made, pulling Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth away from the ball after the deflection so that only Carter could catch it? That’s All-Pro stuff.

Alijah Vera-Tucker leads battered Jets offensive line to commendable performance

With George Fant placed on IR earlier in the week — not to mention Duane Brown already on IR with a shoulder issue and Mekhi Becton out for the season following knee surgery — the Jets had a trick up their sleeve to best fill out their offensive line Sunday. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker started at left tackle, while Nate Herbig made his first Jets start at guard.

Then rookie right tackle Max Mitchell went down with a knee injury and was carted from the field late in the second quarter. He was replaced by veteran backup Connor McDermott. A sub-ideal situation became even less ideal.

Yet the Jets’ patchwork offensive line got better as the game wore on. Like the quarterback, the line played its best football in the fourth quarter. The line provided Wilson enough time to make his throws, especially on key third-down conversions. They also opened holes for important runs by Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

It was an inspiring, gritty effort by the position group that was punctuated by Saleh’s emotional and fiery hug of center Connor McGovern after Hall’s go-ahead TD.

Another game, another crucial penalty

Consistency is something the Jets are striving for as a team. They’ve found it in one area this season: shooting themselves in the foot at least once per game with a brutal, ill-timed penalty.

This time the culprit was defensive end Carl Lawson. His late hit on Mitch Trubisky with the clock winding down in the first half set Pittsburgh up for a field goal. Instead of feeling good with a 10-3 lead at the half, the Jets were up 10-6 and the Steelers rode momentum into the second half, building a 20-10 lead.

“Bad mistake by me. It will not happen again.” – Carl Lawson on the penalty #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 2, 2022

The Jets aren’t good enough to continually overcome these mindless mistakes. Yet it has happened in all four games to date this season. It must stop.