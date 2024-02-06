Jay Wright speaks on the success of the New York Knicks behind Villanova legends, with Jalen Brunson leading the way.

The New York Knicks have grown into a very exciting team and a threat in the Eastern Conference. Part of this success comes from the Knicks having one of the best brotherhoods in the NBA. They're led by star guard Jalen Brunson, but a couple of key role players Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Ryan Arcidiacono are also very vital pieces to the organization. Former Villanova head coach recently spoke on all four players being on the same team after each of them played with each other on the Wildcats in college.

“I really do [feel like a proud dad], and most importantly, and this is all I talk to them about … how they conduct themselves and how they handle themselves as teammates, as professionals,” said Wright, per Adam Zagoria at NJ.com.

It's usually a pipe dream for multiple players from a college roster to be on the same NBA squad, but the Knicks got it done. This was a Villanova team that won the 2016 National Championship. The Knicks seemed to believe the comradery and togetherness that these four players could bring would help the team excel.

Brunson currently averages 27.3 points and 6.5 assists as the starting point guard for New York. Hart brings in 7.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game, while DiVincenzo averages 12.6 points and 3.2 boards. Arcidiacono is more of a practice piece for the Knicks, averaging 2.3 minutes a game. Wright must be tuning into every Knicks, knowing that he was able to help those players flourish in the professional landscape after a couple of hard-fought years at Villanova.