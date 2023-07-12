Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that he “hates” playing against Manchester City, reported by goal.com. He described the experience as feeling like “we're all children” when compared to City's dominant performances.

Guimaraes was full of praise for the Manchester-based side, calling them the best team in England, with an impeccable squad of players. Despite holding the champions to a thrilling 3-3 draw at St. James' Park last season, the Brazilian star struggled to find his feet in the return fixture at the Etihad, which the Magpies lost 2-0.

The midfielder went on to add that playing against Manchester City felt like they were facing professionals while the Magpies felt like they were children. Guimaraes said, “It feels like they’re playing with 15 players, and we’re playing with seven. You look and say, ‘Wow, there are so many blue guys.’ It’s unbelievable. And they’re all crazy good.” He also admitted that he didn't enjoy playing City and would rather avoid it whenever possible.

Despite his opinions on City, Guimaraes is excited to get back to the pitch for pre-season friendly games after a short break. Newcastle is currently preparing for their upcoming season, determined to mount a title challenge and get closer to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is busy training for their upcoming game against Bayern Munich in Japan on July 26, as they look to continue their impressive form from last season.

Guardiola's men have been on a dominant roll, having secured the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles in the 2022-23 season. With a strong squad boasting some of the best players in the world, it is no wonder that City continues to be viewed as a force to reckon with in English football.

As Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle prepare for the upcoming season, they hold the hope of competing with Manchester City on a more level playing field. However, they will have to overcome the intimidating aura of the league champions and match up against their professionalism and skill to have a chance of success.