Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker is set to announce his future plans soon. The England International completed the best domestic season of his career, leading the Blue side of Manchester to a historic Treble.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Walker will decide on his Manchester City future soon. The Champions League winners offered him a new deal to stay recently. Pep Guardiola sees him as essential to his plans if Joao Cancelo leaves the club. Cancelo has returned to the Etihad Stadium after a six-month loan spell at Bayern Munich. However, now the Bavarians are pushing to sign Walker. They are willing to listen to offers regarding Benjamin Pavard. Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel considers Tuchel one of his biggest priorities this summer.

Tuchel initially wanted Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta as they had developed a unique working relationship at Stamford Bridge. However, the Spaniard has now officially joined Atletico Madrid. Bayern Munich are confident about landing Walker and taking considerable steps to make that happen. BILD (Germany news outlet) suggests that the Bundesliga giants have convinced the former Tottenham Hotspur defender to come to Germany and go for a new challenge.

Bayern Munich are currently waiting for a final word from Walker. They will go to Manchester City and negotiate for a transfer fee if they get the green signal. The Bavarians are reportedly offering the 33-year-old a two-year contract with an option to extend it for another year. Tuchel values Walker's defensive abilities and is keen on getting this deal over the line.