Is there a more in-form striker in the Premier League than Erling Haaland? Well, there seems to be one in Alexander Isak of Newcastle United. The Swedish striker opened his Premier League account with a brace against Aston Villa.

Isak scored ten goals in the entire Premier League last season, as he had injuries throughout the campaign. By netting a brace against Unai Emery's men on the opening Premier League weekend, he has already scored 20% of his last season's goals.

Newcastle United fans are extremely excited about what the 23-year-old can offer this season. As we said before, the big question mark will be his fitness. It will also be key for the Magpies to have a good run in the Champions League, as they qualified for the competition last year.

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United defender Jose Enrique has compared Isak to the Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Enrique said to Grosvenor Sport, “I think Alexander Isak has everything. He reminds me a lot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a way, he is at that kind of level, and I love him as a player.”

“He is a top player, and if he is able to stay fit for the whole season, then he will definitely be a game changer for Newcastle United, and he can help them to achieve things that, without him, they would not be able to achieve.”

“The problem with him comes with staying fit. I have known him since his time at Real Sociedad, and I remember once going with my brother to watch them live when they had just signed him.”

“Isak came off the bench, and after two or three touches of the ball, I thought, ‘Wow! This kid has something; he was only 19 years old at the time as well. It’s more about him just staying fit because, and it happened to him at Real Sociedad as well, he always has one or two muscle injuries per season.”