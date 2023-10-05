Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier recently had fans and fellow pundits in stitches with his candid confession about his early days at Manchester City. Trippier, a product of the City academy, shared a humorous exchange with ex-teammate Micah Richards during a CBS Sports interview, shedding light on his journey from City to becoming a key player at Newcastle.

Trippier, who joined City's youth setup at the age of nine, couldn't help but joke about his time at the Etihad Stadium. When asked by Richards about their shared academy roots, Trippier quipped, “I didn't make it because of you!” The witty remark left the panel, including host Kate Abdo and pundits Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel, in fits of laughter.

Reflecting on his career, Trippier mentioned his journey from City to Burnley and eventually to Tottenham, where he played a pivotal role in reaching the 2019 Champions League final. His career then took him to Atletico Madrid, where he clinched the La Liga title. Now at Newcastle United, Trippier has been part of the squad's remarkable resurgence, going from a relegation battle to securing a fourth-place finish last season, earning them a ticket back to Europe's premier club competition.

Trippier's response to Richards' question about playing in the Champions League with Newcastle United was heartfelt. He emphasized the importance of self-belief and resilience in overcoming setbacks, stating, “It feels great; I wouldn't change anything in my career. As players, we've all had setbacks; it's all about how you bounce back from them.”

Challenges have marked Trippier's journey, but he remains steadfast in his belief in himself and his team. The fullback's contributions were evident on a memorable night for Newcastle, as they secured a stunning 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, and Fabian Schar played pivotal roles in the famous win, solidifying Newcastle United's presence in the Champions League and showing the world what this resilient team can achieve.