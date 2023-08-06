Newcastle United have emerged as one of the multiple European clubs linked with a move for Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo this summer. Zaniolo signed for the Turkish giants only in January but wants to make a return to European football this summer.

According to the reports from Chronicle Live, Zaniolo is linked with a move to Newcastle United. The former AS Roma striker scored five goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances for Galatasaray. However, he is back among the transfer speculations this summer.

Newcastle United are set to face competition from AC Milan and Juventus for the signature of the Italian forward. However, it is reported that the Magpies are yet to make an official bid for the 24-year-old. Zaniolo missed out on the recent Champions League qualifier against Zalgiris with an injury.

Zaniolo's agent remains in contact with Newcastle United over a potential move. The 24-year-old has recently snubbed a move to join Saudi Pro League this summer as he sees his future in Europe. Galatasaray have put a price tag of £26m for the signature of Zaniolo in correspondence with the Financial Fairplay (FFP) rules.

Zaniolo is remembered fondly by AS Roma fans. The 24-year-old scored the winner against Feyenoord in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League in the final. Unfortunately for Giallorossi, they couldn't repeat their heroics in last season's Europa League final. Although his return to AS Roma isn't on the cards, he could return to Italy. For now, his agent is looking for a potential move to Newcastle United in the Premier League.