Newcastle United are linked with a move for Brazilian defensive midfielder Pablo Maia this summer. The Magpies are aiming for key reinforcements this summer after qualifying for the Champions League. Now, it looks like they have identified a key player in the middle of the park.

According to the reports from Sports Witness, Maia has been compared by the Brazilian scouts as the next Casemiro. The Brazilian has been monitored by Newcastle United this summer. They are expected to receive competition from Atletico Madrid, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham United for the signature of the defensive midfielder.

Maia currently plays for Sao Paulo and has received plaudits for his performances this season. His club will allow him to leave this summer for a reported fee of £13 million.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is aware of the task in his hands. The club has qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. They also reached the finals of the Carabao Cup, losing to Manchester United in the ultimate game.

The Magpies will be in four competitions next season, so that they will need competition across all places. Hence, the addition of Maia would be key to their plans and squad spine for next season.

The Brazilian has made 80 appearances for Sao Paulo in his career. Hence, the Newcastle fans don’t need to worry about his experience. Regardless of the fate of this transfer, the Newcastle fans are in for a great ride this window.