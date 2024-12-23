The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Sunday’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys fully in control of their own playoff destiny. Missing star defensive player Antoine Winfield Jr, they still carried the confidence of a four-game winning streak into the matchup. However, that streak came to an abrupt and unexpected end as the Cowboys pulled off a stunning 26-24 victory. Of course, the final score didn’t tell the full story of Tampa Bay’s struggles.

Buccaneers Fall Short

Heading into Week 16, the Buccaneers had the NFC South firmly within their grasp. Now, that control has slipped away. Their loss to the Cowboys was marked by a failed second-half comeback attempt that fizzled in the final two minutes. Dallas defenders made critical, game-changing takeaways. Meanwhile, Buccaneers linebacker JJ Russell missed a golden opportunity to intercept an easy pass. Moreover, costly turnovers halted Tampa Bay’s momentum, the o-line's inconsistency derailed the offense, and the defense couldn’t find an answer for Cooper Rush. With all these factors working against them, the Buccaneers endured a tough and frustrating night on the field.

Here we'll look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers personnel who are most to blame for their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Skill Players

Bucky Irving struggled to find his rhythm on Sunday night, and Rachaad White didn’t fare much better. White’s late-game fumble sealed the loss for the Buccaneers. Sure, they did manage to score a touchdown between them. Still, it wasn’t enough to salvage the performance.

Victory was within Tampa Bay’s grasp until it was literally ripped away. Two critical turnovers — one by Jalen McMillan and the other by White — proved disastrous. McMillan’s fourth-quarter interception and White’s game-ending fumble exemplified moments where they were simply outmuscled by Dallas defenders.

McMillan’s costly mistake occurred on a deep endzone attempt from Mayfield. Despite having the ball in his hands during a one-on-one matchup, McMillan allowed Jourdan Lewis to wrestle it away as they tumbled into the endzone. McMillan came up short when it mattered most.

White’s turnover was equally gut-wrenching. After recovering from what should have been a sack on Mayfield, White inexplicably waved the ball out with one hand before eventually securing it with two. Even then, he couldn’t hold on as Daron Bland ripped it free. These are the types of errors that derail seasons.

Offensive Line

The Buccaneers’ offensive line was at the heart of Sunday’s struggles. Baker Mayfield was sacked four times. That number could have easily doubled if not for his ability to escape pressure. It wasn’t so much protection as it was survival. This forced Mayfield to extend plays with his legs just to stay afloat.

The unit did show flashes in the run game. They created enough space for Irving to rack up 68 yards on 16 carries. However, the rushing attack was underutilized, raising questions about the game plan. Still, the line’s inability to consistently protect Mayfield hampered the offense’s ability to execute. Mayfield did his best, throwing for 303 yards and two touchdowns while adding 42 rushing yards. However, he was operating under constant duress.

Linebackers

Tampa Bay’s linebackers should be the team’s backbone. That said, they were noticeably quiet against Dallas. Even veteran Lavonte David failed to make his usual impact. The group didn’t force any turnovers or deliver big plays. They even allowed the Cowboys to attack the middle of the field with both the run and pass. For a unit that has led the Buccaneers all season, their performance on Sunday night was a major letdown.

Secondary

The Buccaneers’ secondary was also exposed. This highlighted a glaring need for reinforcements. The painful absence of Antoine Winfield Jr was sorely felt. Allowing Cooper Rush to throw for 292 yards and complete nearly 80 percent of his passes is inexcusable. This group’s inability to make stops or disrupt the Cowboys’ passing game underscored the team’s defensive issues. If the Buccaneers hope to contend, this unit needs significant upgrades and a healthier roster moving forward.

Looking Ahead

As the Buccaneers regroup from this loss, they must confront the harsh reality of their shortcomings. This defeat wasn’t about being outplayed as much as it was about self-inflicted wounds—missed opportunities, turnovers, and a lack of discipline at critical moments. With the playoff picture still within reach, Tampa Bay must refocus and address these issues immediately. The final weeks of the season will test their resilience and ability to adapt. If they can clean up their mistakes and capitalize on their strengths, the Buccaneers still have a chance to salvage their season. However, if these problems persist, Sunday night’s game may be remembered as the beginning of the end for their 2024 campaign.