The Detroit Lions climb in the latest NFC playoff picture after winning their division, Philadelphia Eagles rebound with win

Unlike the AFC, the NFC Playoff Picture is much more clear. Sure, there are the same amount of NFC teams alive in the playoff race as in the NFC, but they have twice the amount of spots that have been clinched. The NFC also has two divisions wrapped up.

So far, the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions have both clinched their divisions and hold the top two seeds in the NFC. Outside of the 49ers and Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have clinched playoff berths as they fight for the NFC East. The NFC South is also up for grabs, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are closing out their division foes.

After the division races, there are two wild card spots up for grabs. These spots are currently occupied by the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, but there are five other teams in contention if either the Rams or Seahawks slip up. Here's how each of the contenders can rise or fall from their current seeding.

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4, 1st in NFC West)

The 49ers endured a huge Christmas blunder as they lost drastically to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the loss, the 49ers still control their destiny for the No. 1 seed. So long as they win out, they'll clinch the top seed. Their toughest game remaining is a Week 18 battle versus the Los Angeles Rams, who are on fire right now. Had the 49ers beat the Ravens, they likely could have rested their starters in Week 18. Now, they'll have to play for the bye.

2. Detroit Lions (11-4, 1st in NFC North)

Detroit made history, winning the NFC North for the first time and a general division title for the first time in 30 years. They moved up to the No. 2 seed this past week, but have a shot at the No. 1 seed if they win out and the 49ers lose at least one game. Either way the Lions should be thrilled to host a playoff game for the first time in decades.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (11-4, 1st in NFC East)

The Eagles re-gained the lead in the NFC East thanks to a win over the New York Giants and a Cowboys' loss to the Miami Dolphins. This win also broke the Eagles' three-game losing streak. Still, Philadelphia was far from impressive and have a lot of work to do before they are seen as true contenders again. Philadelphia has a chance at the No. 1 seed, but they'll need the 49ers and Lions to lose.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7, 1st in NFC South)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the inside track for the NFC South division title with their latest win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are now on a four-game winning streak and have a one-and-a-half game over the Falcons. Their biggest regular season game remaining is against the Saints. A loss to the Saints could jeopardize their chance at the division title.

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-5, 2nd in NFC East)

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they fell to the Dolphins. Since they have a much tougher end of year schedule, it's not surprising to see them lose their lead over the Eagles. However, back-to-back losses to the Bills and Dolphins really hurt their chances at the NFC East. Now, they need the Eagles to lose at least one game and win out for the division. Losing the division could cost the Cowboys, who play significantly better at home than on the road.

6. Los Angeles Rams (8-7, 2nd in NFC West)

The Rams have won five out of their last six games, with their last coming against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Even though they had to dig themselves out of a hole to get back in playoff contention, they are arguably the hottest NFC team entering the playoffs and one few teams would want to face.

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-7, 3rd in NFC West)

The Seahawks were on the verge of falling completely out of playoff contention because of a four-game losing streak, but they've taken back the seventh seed after two comeback wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. With the Vikings and Packers' recent losses, the Seahawks leapt back in. Their next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be crucial as a loss could cost them their lead.

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8, 2nd in NFC North)

The Vikings fell out of the playoffs after losing their last two games and four of their past five. They dropped from the sixth seed down to the seventh before falling completely out during their latest loss to the Detroit Lions. Minnesota dearly misses Kirk Cousins, who suffered a torn achilles earlier this season. Instead the Vikings have switched between Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens, the latter of whom threw four interceptions this past week. With upcoming games against the Green Bay Packers and Lions, the Vikings will likely need to win out and count on some other losses for a shot again.

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-8, 2nd in NFC South)

The Falcons cost themselves with back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Previously, the Falcons had the edge in the NFC South divisional race before these losses. Now, they're on the outside looking in and have to count on other teams losing. They're still in the race for both the wildcard and NFC South division title, especially after switching quarterbacks again and getting a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8, 3rd in NFC North)

The Packers got back in the win column after sneaking a win over the Carolina Panthers, but it may not be enough to overcome their recent losses to the Giants and Buccaneers. A win over the Vikings this weekend will be essential for any remaining shot.

11. New Orleans Saints (7-8, 3rd in NFC South)

New Orleans stays in contention despite losing to the Rams this past week. The Saints are unlikely to make the playoffs, unless they pull off two straight division upsets over the Buccaneers and Falcons.

12. Chicago Bears (6-9, 4th in NFC North)

The Bears are somehow still alive in the NFC playoff race. Chicago will presumably have to win out and count on the Rams and Seahawks to lose two straight games for a chance. More than likely, the Bears will plan to build off their strong finish in 2024.