Who's rising and who's falling in the AFC playoff race after Week 16

There's a new favorite in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs have more or less controlled the conference since Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018, but the Baltimore Ravens have clearly leapt ahead of KC with the way they've played all year. After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens clearly look like the team to beat in the NFL. They were the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth, and are the clear favorites to win the AFC North.

Behind the Ravens are the Miami Dolphins, who finally got over their inability to defeat a team with a winning record thanks to their victory over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. The Dolphins are now 10-4, and are the second AFC team to clinch a playoff berth. While both the Ravens and Dolphins have secured a spot in the playoffs, no AFC team has locked up their division just yet. The Ravens, Dolphins, Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are all the favorites to win their division, but all have opportunities to get upset.

Outside of the division races, the wildcard race is still as competitive as ever. With just two weeks left in the season, 12 teams are still alive in the AFC playoff race. The race will start to narrow down this week, but there is still time for teams to rise and fall out of the playoffs. Let's take a look at each of the contenders:

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-3, 1st in AFC North)

The Ravens look like the best AFC team heading into the playoffs, particularly after knocking off the San Francisco 49ers. They overwhelm opponents on defense and have the leading MVP candidate at quarterback in Lamar Jackson. They now have their sights set on clinching the division and AFC No. 1 seed. At 12-3, the Ravens can clinch the division and conference with a win next week. This won't be easy as the Ravens take on the Dolphins, their primary competition for the No. 1 seed.

2. Miami Dolphins (11-4, 1st in AFC East)

The Miami Dolphins did themselves a huge favor by defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Now the Dolphins have improved their shot at winning the division and still have a chance at earning the No. 1 seed in the conference. If the Dolphins win out, they earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Unfortunately for Miami, the NFL's end of year schedule did them no favors as they close out the year with games against the Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6, 1st in AFC West)

Despite losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas, the Chiefs' playoff prospects are still okay. They have a 96% chance at making the playoffs, but make no mistake, these Chiefs are not okay. This Kansas City team barely looks capable of hanging with anyone in the playoffs, let alone a Super Bowl run. So yes, the Chiefs will almost certainly win their division barring a couple of losses, but their odds at returning to February football look bleak.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7, 1st in AFC South)

Like the Chiefs, the Jaguars are heading on the wrong track. Jacksonville has lost four straight games, and frankly looked completely outmatched in their last two. The Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all have an 8-7 record, but the Jags hold the tiebreaker thanks to their 3-1 record versus their two divisional opponents. Jacksonville also has an advantage because they play their final two games against the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans. If the Jags lose either of these games, they could easily fall out of the playoffs.

5. Cleveland Browns (10-5, 2nd in AFC North)

The Browns have pulled off one of the most improbable feats this season, starting four different quarterbacks and holding a 10-5 record at this point in the season. Their decision to sign Joe Flacco has paid off big time, with Flacco leading the team to four straight wins and bringing a much-needed deep threat to the Browns passing attack. Cleveland has the easiest shot of any team at the wild card, with a 99% chance of making it according to the NFL.

6. Buffalo Bills (9-6, 2nd in AFC East)

The Buffalo Bills have had one of the biggest turnarounds the second half of this season. They barely escaped Los Angeles with a win over the Chargers, but have won three straight and are at 9-6 record with just two games left. The Bills hold at least a one-game advantage over all the other teams below them in the wild card race. With two games left against the New England Patriots and Dolphins, the Bills have a solid shot at keeping their spot so long as they win at least one of these.

7. Indianapolis Colts (8-7, 2nd in AFC South)

The Colts put their playoff hopes in jeopardy with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. They still hold the No. 7 seed, but barely. The Colts still have a shot at both the AFC South and a wildcard spot, but they have two tough games against the Raiders and Texans remaining. Their showdown in Week 18 versus the Texans will be pivotal, and could determine the final seeding.

8. Houston Texans (8-7, 3rd in AFC South)

Like the Colts, the Texans have similarly cost themselves with their loss this weekend to the Browns. The Texans close out the year with two AFC South matchups, which could improve their divisional tiebreakers with two wins. Houston will hope to get C.J. Stroud back from concussion protocol after he's missed the past two games.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7, 3rd in AFC North)

The Steelers put themselves back in the race with a much-needed win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They were once almost guaranteed a wild card spot, but cost themselves big time with a three-game losing streak. If Mason Rudolph keeps playing the way he did Saturday, Pittsburgh will have an improved shot. Unfortunately for the Steelers, their losses to the Colts, Jaguars and Texans won't bode well for their playoff odds.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (8-7, 4th in AFC North)

The Bengals had a strong glimmer of hope while winning three straight with Jake Browning, but those hopes came crashing back to Earth after their loss to the Steelers. The Bengals are still mathematically alive, but are behind in the tiebreakers now that they've lost to the Texans and Steelers twice. With remaining games against the Chiefs and Browns, their margin for error is slim.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8, 2nd in AFC West)

The Raiders kept themselves in the AFC Playoff and divisional race with a win over the Chiefs. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Antonio Pierce wasn't their coach the whole year. With how well Pierce has coached the team, the Raiders could have had an even better shot. They'll need to win both their games against the Colts and Broncos to have a shot.

12. Denver Broncos (7-8, 3rd in AFC West)

Similar to the Raiders, the Broncos odds are slim and they will need to win out for consideration. After losing three out of their last four, the Broncos really hurt their chances. They now have less than a 10% shot at making the playoffs.