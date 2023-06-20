Whether he signs with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans or another team, DeAndre Hopkns is sending a message to his future teammates. Amid his free agency tour, Hopkins promised on Twitter that he'll make life easier for whichever wide receiver group he joins.

The Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins in May after months of speculation that he might be traded. In June, Hopkins has visited with the Patriots and Titans. Both teams are lacking a true No. 1 receiver and would greatly benefit from adding Hopkins.

Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 20, 2023

The receivers on the Patriots and Titans could certainly have more opportunities to catch passes if Hopkins is on their team and drawing extra attention from opposing defenses. It all depends on which version of Hopkins shows up for the 2023 season.

It's been a few years since Hopkins produced at the level of an All-Pro receiver. Limited by injuries and a suspension, Hopkins has totaled 1,289 yards in 19 games over the last two years. From 2014-2020, Hopkins averaged 1,343 yards per season.

The Patriots appear to be the favorites to sign Hopkins. Adding Hopkins to the roster would turn JuJu Smith-Schuster into New England's No. 2 receiver, a role he thrived in with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Schuster was technically the top wide receiver during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl run, but tight end Travis Kelce was Patrick Mahomes' top target.

The Titans' offense took a hit last year after the team traded AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Hopkins could make life easier for second-year receiver Treylon Burks, who Tennessee has high hopes for.