DeAndre Hopkins visited the New England Patriots this past week, and by all accounts it seemed to go pretty well. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave another update on Hopkins' visit during Sunday's SportsCenter.

“The Patriots feel that they're in a pretty good spot; that they had a really productive visit with Hopkins on Thursday,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “He showed up early in the morning and was there late into the afternoon, spent part of the night in New England there. Spent significant time in the building with Bill Belichick. I'm told there is significant mutual respect between Hopkins, the player, and the Hall of Fame coach in Belichick. So, they're hopeful, certainly. He knows the interest is high and Hopkins gave the impression he's certainly intrigued, interested in playing with New England. But he also does with the Titans and is not in a major rush to sign anywhere, could wait until closer to training camp, if need be, depending on the right deal.”

Patriots star Matthew Judon had the Hopkins hype train buzzing over the weekend with a cryptic tweet that had many wondering if a deal was near. However, nothing has happened just yet. As Fowler noted, Hopkins also has interest in the Tennessee Titans and visited there earlier in the week before the visit to New England. That visit also apparently went well. There could be other options too.

Hopkins is available after the Arizona Cardinals released him earlier in the offseason. While the star wideout dealt with injuries the past few years, the 31-year-old still has something left in the tank and would be a nice weapon to add for Mac Jones after the young quarterback's struggles in 2022. Some believe Bill Belichick will be a major deciding factor in this Hopkins situation, but we'll just have to wait and see how this plays out. Hopkins has plenty of time to make a decision before training camp.