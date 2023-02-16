This year’s NFL Draft is just a couple of months away, but even as reports from the scouting combine emerge and mock drafts are written up, it’s still human nature to want to know what’s next. That means that it’s never too early to take a look at Ohio State Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr, USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the five most intriguing 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

Quarterbacks are atop the 2023 NFL Draft big board- and that will be no different next year, as Williams, termed a generational talent by some, is practically a shoo-in to be the number-one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Harrison, one of the premier pass-catchers in the nation, has the pedigree and the skills to play in the NFL right now. Unfortunately, he has to wait one more year to enter the NFL ranks.

What other names make up the top-five prospects in our early look at the 2024 NFL Draft?

Without further ado, let’s get to the top five prospects.

2024 NFL Draft Top Prospects

Ohio State DE JT Tuimoloau

If you could only watch one game of JT Tuimoloau, pop in the tape of a Buckeyes’ 44-31 win over Penn State in October of 2022 and feast your eyes on one of the most intriguing 2024 NFL Draft defensive prospects.

In that game, Tuimoloau became just one of three FBS players in the last 15 seasons to compile two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown in the same game.

The statistics are absolutely eye-popping.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he didn’t think he’s ever seen anyone do what the former 5-star recruit did to a very talented Penn State offense.

But it was more than just the stats.

Tuimoloau is a freak of nature.

At 6-4 and 270 pounds, he has the size and strength to bully his way through opposing offensive linemen to rush the quarterback.

He has the speed to get around bigger offensive lineman.

And he has the athleticism to make plays that no defensive end should be able to make, dropping back into pass coverage and intercepting a ball.

Tuimoalau thrived in his first year under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Imagine what he can do in his second year in the system.

Georgia TE Brock Bowers

NFL Draft scouts are likely already salivating over Brock Bowers. At 6-4 and 230 pounds, he might be a tad undersized for the position, but don’t let that turn you away from what Bowers does best.

An unheralded recruit, Bowers shocked onlookers at the 2019 Nike Sparq camp when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

The number three overall tight end recruit in the 2021 class, Bowers looked like a man among boys as a freshman for the Georgia Bulldogs, tallying 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.

All he did to follow that performance up as a sophomore in 2022 was haul in 62 catches for 942 yards and seven more scores, showing off his versatility by adding three more touchdowns on the ground.

Bowers has good hands, is explosive and can make plays in a variety of different ways.

It’s easy to envision him being a legitimate matchup problem at the NFL level, given his size against safeties and speed against linebackers.

Playing for the back-to-back champion Bulldogs, Bowers will get plenty of NFL Draft attention.

He is one of the most intriguing 2024 prospects out there.

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Quarterbacks, quarterbacks, quarterbacks. Find a great one and you have a chance to win big in the NFL. Go without one, and you’re likely destined to struggle.

Well, NFL teams looking for a franchise signal-caller are in luck in the 2024 draft, as there are two top-tier prospects set to be available.

North Carolina’s Drake Maye, who burst onto the scene in 2022 with a 38-touchdowon, 4,321-yard performance, is one of them.

Maye also led the team in rushing while taking home ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

While some scouts may ding Maye for playing in the weaker ACC, that would be doing a disservice to his rare set of skills.

He moves around in the pocket well, has a strong arm and he is as competitive as they come.

Expect Maye to make a run at the Heisman Trophy- and then the number-one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr

What else is there to say about Marvin Harrison Jr? The son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the Ohio State star was seemingly destined for greatness since birth.

If his pedigree wasn’t enough to excite scouts, his play will surely do that.

Harrison had a breakout campaign as a sophomore in 2022, totaling 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has great size at 6-3 and 202 pounds, is freakishly athletic and possesses great hands. He was able to bench press 380 pounds and has insane jumping ability.

The only knock on Harrison is his 4.59 40-yard dash speed, but he has already shown that he can beat opposing corners in a variety of ways.

He narrowly missed out on the Biletnikoff award in 2022, given to the nation’s best receiver. Chances are, he won’t miss out on the award in 2023.

Harrison is made for the NFL and he will once again show why he’s one of the very best 2024 NFL Draft prospects in the upcoming college season.

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams

Generational talent. The next Patrick Mahomes. Those are just a couple of adjectives that get throw around when people discuss Caleb Williams.

He followed Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to USC in the transfer portal- and boy, was that a good move.

All Williams did in 2022 is throw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

He played through a nagging hamstring injury in the Trojans’ Pac-12 title game loss to Utah, managing to throw for over 300 yards and three scores despite the ailment.

He’s tough, competitive and can make every throw on the field.

Williams is an absolute nightmare for defensive coordinators to gameplan against and he has all the makings of the modern-day, NFL quarterback.

It would be a shocker if he wasn’t the first player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.